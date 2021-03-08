Last week the Morgan County High School baseball team played a packed schedule including back-to-back doubleheaders on the road. The Dogs closed the week four-and-one including overcoming a major adversity to sweep a region series.
Thomson at MCHS:
Last Tuesday, the Dogs hosted Thomson for their first of three meetings during the week and to open region play. The Morgan County Bulldogs jumped on the Dogs of Thomson early and never looked back, winning 11-1.
MCHS gave up one run in the top off the first off a two-out single but after that Brenden Conway pitched a great game going five innings, striking out four and only giving up that one run. MCHS used a combination of timely hitting and patience at the plate to score in every inning of play in this shortened game. The Dogs scored four in the first, one each in the second and third, four in the fourth then one in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule of 10 runs after four and a half innings.
The Dogs only needed five hits to plate 11 runs with Jack Harper, Michael Tamasi, Micheal Arienzo, Luke Knight, and Will Harper each getting one hit. Sam Schofield and Tristan Stapp had a pair of steals each.
Thomson on the road:
Last Friday, the Bulldogs hit the road to Thomson to face their closest region opponent for a double header. MCHS was short several starters as a result of COVID exposure quarantines. The Bulldogs overcame the adversity of the roster and the scoreboard late in the game to win both games, 8-5 and 5-4 respectively to sweep Thomson on the season.
It took a 4-run seventh inning for the Dogs to get the win in game one. The Dogs entered the seventh inning tied at 4. Luke Knight reached on an error then Michael Arienzo reached after being hit by a pitch. A passed ball and a single by Will Harper plated Knight and Arienzo. A pair of walks and base to base running scores two more runs for the Dogs.
The Bulldogs of Thomson would score one more in the bottom of the seventh but that was it and Morgan County took game one, 8-5. Michael Arienzo had a pair of hits and RBIs to lead Morgan County at the plate. Key Malone got the win, pitching 4 ⅔, striking out four.
In game two, the Thomson Bulldogs jumped out to a four run lead in the second inning but Morgan County fought back scoring one in the third and three in the fourth. The game would stay that way until the eighth inning when a Thomson balk with runners on second and third brought home Talan Fuller. Luke Knight led the Dogs with a pair of hits including a triple. Maddox Smith got the win, throwing two innings and striking out three in relief of Bryce Bragg who threw six innings and struck out nine.
Jasper County:
Saturday, the Bulldogs played a double header at Jasper County High School, also known as Monticello High School, as a part of their Diamond Day event.
The Dogs squared off against the hosting Hurricanes in game one. This game featured two teams that were 7-1 on the season and building momentum. Once again the Bulldogs had to overcome late game adversity on their way to the 4-2 win.
The first five innings were a combination of bad luck, strong pitching, and hitting the ball at the wrong place at the wrong time. For the Dogs, Maddox Smith threw five strong innings, striking out five.
At the plate the Dogs could not capitalize on some timely hitting through the first four innings. MCHS had runners in scoring position in the second but could not get the ball out of the infield to score those runs.
In the fifth, Wyatt Torbush singled on a hot shot to left field then he stole second base. David Denton drove Torbush home with a line drive to center field. The Hurricanes used a pair of errors, and sacrifices at the plate to score two in the bottom of the fifth and take the 1-2 lead.
In the top of the sixth, the Dogs used a lucky bounce to take the lead. After a walk to Zach Moore, who moved to second on a passed ball, Will Harper got a hit to left and Moore scored. The next two batters, Ben Coody, and Michael Tamasi, each singled. After both runners stole, the Dogs had two in scoring position with Gino Arienzo at the plate. A passed ball that landed on the backstop wall and could not be found by the catcher scored Coody and Tamasi giving the Dogs the 4-2 lead they would need to take the win. Maddox Smith got the win after pitching five innings and striking out five.
Banks County:
Later on Saturday, the Dogs faced the Leopards of Banks County to close their week of play. The fatigue of the players, the loss of several starters, and managing the pitchers pitch count was too much for MCHS to overcome and they fell 3-10.
The Dogs scored on a Zach Moore sacrifice to left that plated Maddox Smith in the top of the third. In the top of the seventh, they tried to make a comeback with Key Malone scoring on a Banks County error and a Luke Knight single to bring in Nolan Harris. The final score was 3-10 in favor of Banks County.
The Bulldogs are back in action Friday at home for a double header against region foe, Hephzibah. The first game starts at 5 p.m. at Tracy Brown field on the campus of Morgan County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.