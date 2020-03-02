Communication is the engine that powers every tool in your business. Communication also is as dependent on what was heard as it is on how it was said.
Ask yourself: when you write for your business, who do you imagine as the audience? Do you select words for yourself or do you imagine your intended audience? If we are honest, most of us will admit that we write for ourselves, based on our own preferences. In some cases, we select words to authenticate our expertise on the subject. Other times, we may be too far removed from our reader’s understanding. Still other times, we heavily lean on jargon, lest we be accused of “talking down” to the audience. Unfortunately, grammar, syntax and craft mean nothing if we do not write to the reader’s comprehension.
My good friend, a retired journalism professor, built a second career of teaching – or reteaching – effective writing strategies to office workers. Demand for such help has been so great that what she intended to be a side-hustle has funded her travel to more than 100 countries.
My friend’s seminars always begin with readability. From simple emails to lengthy reports, run-on sentences and multi-syllabic words kill reader comprehension.
In the mid-20th century, readability research found that most readers comfortably comprehended sentences of 17 or fewer words. Even one word longer than that, readability diminished by as much as 40 percent. “Now they say the magic number is 15,” my friend said. For comparison, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling averages 13 words per sentence.
If we were to transcribe our spoken communication, likely we would find our sentences short and required punctuation simple. A typical spoken sentence is 10 to 15 words. I’m not sure where we learn it, but eventually we write in far more complicated sentences than we speak.
Fortunately, there are several tools available to assess the readability of our writing.
The Flesch Reading Ease Formula, developed by Rudolph Flesch in 1948, assigns mathematical weight to the average number of words per sentence and the average number of syllables per word. Results are reported as grade levels. Newspaper articles are typically written at an eighth to tenth grade level.
Impressed with Flesch’s work and armed with an educator’s list of the first 50 words new readers learn, Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel found his winning formula for “The Cat in the Hat” and subsequent rhyming classics. Microsoft uses Flesch’s Reading Ease Formula and Flesch-Kincaid scale to provide readability scores in its Word program.
Similarly, Robert Gunning’s Gunning’s Fog Index was developed in 1944. The formula also averages sentence length and syllables, adding percentage of “hard” words into the calculations. When writing for a general audience, a Fog index of 8 is considered ideal. For comparison, The Bible and Mark Twain have Fog indexes of about 6.
There are, of course, exceptions to the targets. Technical or medical writing often requires long words. In those cases, when possible, challenge yourself to use shorter sentences. In some cases even those industries have their own readability formulas. Consider the Fry Graph Readability Formula, for example. It is used to check understandability of regulatory and healthcare writing.
Even schoolchildren and their parents encounter readability scoring. ATOS is the formula used to measure complexity for the Common Core curriculum standards. The Lexile Framework for Reading is used in assigning grade level competency to Accelerated Reader and Star programs.
The best named of the alternatives may be the SMOG - Simple Measure of Gobbledygook - readability formula.
I am often guilty of smogging up my writing. I adore language and will select a 50-cent word when a 10-cent word would have sufficed. Whether my motive is to share or to show off, I ask you to – as my mother used to instruct – to do as I say and not as I do. Readers honor us with their attention. We are obligated to make the journey worth it.
