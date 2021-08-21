KENNESAW — It seemed that North Cobb could do nothing wrong in the first half.
In the second half, it was Buford that could do nothing wrong.
The Warriors were ahead by two touchdowns and seemed to be cruising along, but after struggling to score points in the first half, the Wolves exploded with 28 unanswered points and secured a 35-27 win in a Corky Kell Classic game at Emory Sewell Stadium.
“As dead as we were in the first half, we were excited in the second half,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said after his team avenged a 28-14 loss — the only blemish in the Wolves’ Class AAAAAA state championship run last year. “I’ve never seen momentum flip that way — not in a video game, not in a college football game and not in an NFL game. It was a real momentum flip.”
In the first half, North Cobb’s defense kept Buford (1-0) in check, while quarterback Malachi Singleton led the Warriors (0-1) to two touchdown drives. Singleton threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Marquis Groves-Killebrew on North Cobb’s opening drive and later added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 14-0 halftime lead.
Once Buford started applying more pressure on Singleton in the second half, North Cobb began making mistakes, and that led to Buford taking advantages of some short fields.
The Wolves got on the board on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Daniels to Malik Spencer. North Cobb lost a fumble on the ensuing drive and Buford made the Warriors pay when CJ Clinkscales ran down the left sideline for a 66-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-all.
Afterward, North Cobb seemed to fall apart.
A special teams gaffe on a North Cobb punt attempt put Buford on the Warriors’ 25-yard line. Dylan Wittke hit Tobi Olawole for a 25-yard touchdown on the next play to give the Wolves their first lead of the game at 21-14.
North Cobb fumbled again on its next drive, and Buford capitalized early in the fourth on a 7-yard run by Victor Venn.
“We’re going to go back and watch film and fix our mistakes,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “That’s the bottom line. We can’t be selfish, and we got to do things the right way.”
While North Cobb appeared deflated after the quick turn of events, the Warriors fought back.
Singleton, who threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, hit Reggie Givhan in stride, and Givhan shook off two tacklers before reaching the end zone.
Trailing 28-21, North Cobb could not keep Buford from scoring one last time. Isaiah Bond made a diving catch for a 34-yarder that put the Wolves on the 15. Daniels found Olawole for a 15-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
North Cobb cut the lead with 15 seconds left in the game when Singleton and Ben Hall connected for a 4-yarder.
Daniels threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns for Buford. Clinkscales rushed for 94 yards on nine carries.
Givhan had 115 receiving yards on nine catches for North Cobb.
