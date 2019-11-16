Gainesville (5-6) only mustered one first-half first down and carried for negative yardage until the fourth quarter.
By that point, Alex Wilson’s 110 rushing yards and Dante Marshall’s two long touchdown passes to Zach Jackson and Asante Das were the side story for Allatoona (8-2-1).
“The defense completely set the tone,” Varner said, “and that team had a lot of talented skill players on their side of the ball.”
Added Blomquist: “We knew we were better than them (on defense), but one thing we had struggled with all year was forcing turnovers, so it felt good to dominate like we did tonight.”
Asked which play made his heart sing the most, Blomquist said the interception return for a score.
“That one, I didn’t think I was gonna make the end zone, so that was my favorite,” he said.
Jackson and Das had touchdown receptions of 42 and 45 yards, respectively. Both came off deep play-action passes caused by the Gainesville’s emphasis on the run game.
Outside of nine passes from Marshall — who went 6-of-9 for 101 yards — Allatoona leaned on Wilson and Dequori Garrett. Wilson scored the team’s second touchdown from 3 yards, while Garrett scored from 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
The only touchdown allowed by Allatoona came in the fourth with the backup defense facing a short field after a lost fumble.
In all, the Buccaneers controlled the ball with 254 rushing yards. Nearly every run play was a toss-sweep — so much so that the public address announcer found humor in its repetition as the game wore on.
It definitely was not broken, and Varner saw nothing to fix.
“With (Gainesville), their best players were their interior linemen,” Varner said, “so it made sense to run away from them. No need to try and reinvent the wheel.”
