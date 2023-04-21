Though the first month of the season is soon wrapping up, Truist Park will have an October feel this weekend.
Beginning Friday night, the Atlanta Braves were hosting the Houston Astros for three games, in what may just be a postseason preview.
The meeting is nothing new to the longtime foes.
There was a time the two clubs were perennial cellar-dwellers in the old National League West division. Flash-forward a decade or two, and the Braves and Astros battled in October almost annually around the turn of the millennium.
Finally, the two clubs, now in different leagues, crossed paths on baseball’s biggest stage in 2021. After Atlanta dispatched Houston in six games to win that World Series, the Astros responded by winning the World Series in 2022.
Now, the two heavyweights will spar again in the regular season before potentially meeting for a main event match later this year.
The Braves are off to their best start in a decade, putting together an eight-game winning streak that helped vault them to the top of the NL East yet again. Atlanta is aiming for its sixth consecutive division title, seeking to add to the longest such active streak in baseball.
Despite the Braves' impressive record, it has not been an easy road to open the season. Half a dozen key contributors have already spent time on the injured list.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos spent the winter fortifying this roster with depth to supplement a talented core already in place, and that strategy has already paid immediate dividends.
Meanwhile, the Astros stumbled a bit out of the gates this season.
Not only did staff ace Justin Verlander leave in free agency, but Houston also lost All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve to an injury in the World Baseball Classic. Throw in a few cold starts and other minor maladies, and Houston is fighting to get to .500 and trailing Texas in the AL West standings.
A lot of baseball yet to be played, and it is hard to overstate just how the Astros have been when it comes to reaching October. Houston has appeared in the AL Championship Series every year since 2017. While the early days of that run may be marred by controversy, the Astros quieted doubters last season with another championship.
While other teams have assembled star-studded rosters while accruing record payrolls, the Braves and Astros have managed to blend homegrown talent with the right acquisitions to strike a balance that other teams have found difficult to duplicate or surpass.
The similarities and connections are striking.
The Astros hired former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their general manager over the winter, while Atlanta has former Houston ace Charlie Morton as the elder statesman of the pitching staff. Then, there’s Braves manager Brian Snitker, whose son, Troy, is on the Astros' coaching staff.
When sizing them up, the tale of the tape reveals two teams that are equally equipped to fight their way through the regular season and be the last teams standing, setting up another clash in October.
