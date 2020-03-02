Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Patrick Parsons, Sixth season
Last year: Seventh in Cobb County, Region 6AAAAAA champions, 27th in Class AAAAAA state meet.
Key athletes: Darren Horton (Sr., mid-distance), Eric Young (So., sprints), Jordan Vance (Jr., pole vault), Cameron Baldwin (Jr., high jump).
Key losses: Alex Windham (mid-distance, Milligan), Cameron Paulk (800, Kennesaw State), Ed Gilbert (sprints).
Outlook: The Allatoona boys are young and talented. They also have upper class experience, which should help the Buccaneers put together another strong season.
Campbell Spartans
Coach: Rodney Hunter, First year
Key athletes: Egarnoise Evans (Jr., sprints), Amari Davis (So., hurdles),
Key losses: Fernando Crawford (jumps), Giovanni Alford (hurdles, Washington University).
Outlook: Campbell is moving forward this season with several new athletes that have the talent to replace Crawford and Alford. The Spartans are talented in the sprints and hurdles.
Harrison Hoyas
Coaches: Jason Scott 22nd season, Nick Williamson fourth season
Last year: Ninth in Cobb County, third in Region 6AAAAAA, 13th in Class AAAAAA.
Key athletes: Sully Shelton (Jr., 1,600, 3,200), Parker Bucheit (Jr., 400), Charles Kinyanjui (Sr., triple jump), Bryce Stanfield (Jr., throw), Cole Storey (Sr., throws).
Key losses: Shelton Milne (high jump), Thomas Iorillo (throws).
Outlook: Harrison is strong in the distance events and throwers will be crucial. And the sprinters are also experienced.
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: Latashia Ironside, Sixth season
Last year: Second in Cobb County, second in Region 3AAAAAAA, third in Class AAAAAAA.
Key athletes: Issaiah McCray (Sr., jumps, relays), Andrew Worthy (Jr., sprints, freestyle), Tre Walker (Sr., sprints, relays), Emory Floyd (So., sprints, relays), Noah Hayes (Sr., distance), DJ Tucker (Sr., jumps), Isaiah Wilson (Sr., jumps), Jalen Davis (Jr., jumps), Andrew Granger (Sr., throws), Luke Willis (Sr., pole vault), Jordan Abernathy (Sr., throws), Kam Lee (Sr., hurdles), Steve Sessources (Jr., jumps, hurdles), Tyler Booker (Jr., sprints, relays), Ty Lowmon (Sr., jumps, hurdles).
Key losses: Garrett Shedrick (sprints, relays, Arizona State), TJ Polk (pole vault, LSU), Lance Wise (sprints, relays), Isaiah Grant (shot put).
Outlook: The Hillgrove boys are looking to top last season, which resulted in a third place finish in state. The Hawks have three of the five runners returning from last year’s state championship 400-yard relay. Individually, they are deep and experienced in all events.
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: Scott Freed
Last year: eighth in Cobb County, sixth in region, 16th in state
Key athletes: Sam Carter (Jr., sprints), Eitan Ventura (Sr., pole vault), Channing Canty (Jr., sprints), Tyson Hallum (Jr., sprints).
Key loss: Myles Marshall (hurdles, Ohio State).
Outlook: Lassiter has most of its relay team members returning, which should help score points. There’s also a new field coach that should help with development.
Marietta Blue Devils
Coach: Nick Houstoulakis
Last year: First in County, first in region, sixth in state
Key athletes: Kamari Miller (Jr., distance), Jalen Johnson (Sr., sprints), Jevan Terry (Sr., relay, hurdles, jumps), Titan Bullock (Sr., throws), Josh Halloway (Sr., triple jump), Marice Brown (So., shot put), Josh Pitts (Jr., hurdles, relay), Robert Lanza (Sr., sprinter, jumper).
Key losses: Jarel Terry (sprints, DePaul), Sam Anthony (jumps, Piedmont).
Outlook: Marietta is loaded. The senior class is among the strongest its fielded. The Blue Devils have experience in all events and will be undergoing high expectations. If Marietta can stay healthy, it will be among the favorites to win state.
McEachern Indians
Coach: Phil Hoskins, 12th season
Last year: Third in Cobb County, third in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key athletes: Tyler Tremble (hurdles), Brendan Scott (sprints), Kenneth Adams (sprints), Kenneth Adams (sprints), Antoine Andrews (long jump), Jalen Fairbanks (triple jumps), Austin Burke (high jump), Ethan Sinon (So., throws), Preston Lang (So., throws).
Key losses: Ja’Leak Perry (Howard), Josh Stradford (Mississippi State).
Outlook: McEachern is young and inexperienced but also hard working and eager to finish among the top of a competitive region.
Mount Paran Christian
Coach: Wes Anderson, Seventh season
Last year: Third in Area 4A meet, eighth in Class A private school state meet
Key athletes: Andrew Condra (Sr.,high jump), Jack Gardner (Sr., distance), Ben Keller (Sr., distance), Christian Hewling (So., sprints), Niko Vangarelli (Sr, throws).
Key losses: Grant Pulley (hurdles), Johnny House (800).
Outlook: Mount Paran expects to be strong in the jumps this season. The Eagles also have experienced senior class that can help exceed last year’s accomplishments.
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: Jesse Lynch, Third season
Last year: 13th in Cobb County, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, 17th in Class AAAAAAA state meet.
Key athletes: Langdon Parker (sprints), Kenechukwu Eziomume (sprints), Patrick Moran (mid-distance), Jackson Kutsche (pole vault), Jadyn Walker (throws).
Key losses: Rashan Alkins (jumps, Army), Zach Mills (distance, West Georgia), Christian Finch (sprints).
Outlook: The North Cobb has a strong enough mix of experienced leadership along with young talent. That can bode well for the Warriors in the long run.
Osborne Cardinals
Coach: Ormond Moore, First season
Key athlete: Zyler Johnson (Jr., throws).
Key losses: Leonard Williams (400), Ore Adewole (300 hurdles).
Outlook: Osborne has an influx of athletes from other sports contributing this season, but the Cardinals are lacking in jumpers.
Pebblebrook Falcons
Coach: Charles Swann, Fourth season
Last year: Seventh in Cobb County, fourth in Region 2AAAAAAA, ninth in Class AAAAAAA state meet.
Key athletes: Justin Swann (Sr., 800, triple jump), Christopher Rogers (Jr. sprints), Mario Jennings (Jr., sprints), Cameron Hall (Jr., sprints), Mamadou Ly, II (Sr., distance).
Key loss: Kibren Moore (sprints).
Outlook: Pebblebrook should be competitive at region and state with several experienced sprinters. The Falcons are also returning Justin Swann, who was third in state in the triple jump.
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Jerad Johnson, 13th season
Last year: fourth in Cobb County, second in Region 7AAAAAA, 15th in Class AAAAAA state meet.
Key athletes: KC Heron (Sr., distance), Cole Heron (Sr., distance), Paris Cameron (Sr., sprints), Joe Stellmach (Jr., sprints), Matt D’Amico (Sr., pole vault), Will Brown (Sr., distance), Piers Cameron (So., throws), Will Zegers (Sr., sprints), Daunte Ford (Sr., hurdles, long jump), Zach Marinko (Jr., jumps), Zane Pizzuti (Jr., distance), Cullen Eagan (Jr., sprints).
Key losses: Will Wideman (sprints, jumps, hurdles, relays, Kennesaw State), Preston Campbell (sprints, high jumps, relays), Matthew McAlpine (sprints).
Outlook: Pope has veterans athletes who have been around for years. With only a few key losses, the Greyhounds can be a factor at county, region and state in almost all events.
South Cobb Eagles
Coach: Tommy Macon, Sixth season
Key athletes: Ali Fard (Sr., sprints, long jump), Nnamdi Amalaha (400, 800), Ben Johnson (hurdles).
Key loss: Royce Turner (sprints, relays)
Outlook: This is a rebuilding season for the South Cobb boys. While the Eagles have solid sprinters but will be inexperienced in the throws.
Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
Coach: Chester Ransom, 34th season
Key athletes: Jamari Chisolm (Sr., hurdles, relays), Isaiah Isenhour (Sr., throws), Josh Bush (Jr., sprints, relays), Miles Edwards (Jr., sprints, relays), Josh Fitch (Jr., sprints, relays), Fatir Muhammad (Jr., 400, relays), DJ Davis (Jr., sprints), Jalen Howard (So., mid distance, relays), Jerome Robinson (So., jumps, sprints, relays).
Key losses: Thomas Ridea (hurdles, sprinst, relays, Valdosta State).
Outlook: Sprayberry has a strong mixture of athletes ranging from seniors to sophomores and can score points in many events. The one thing setting the Yellow Jackets back is the lack of numbers at distance.
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Matt Casper, First season
Key athletes: Garrett Beaver (400), Ryan Sweeney (400, long jump)
Key losses: Mackenzie Gignilliant (pole vault, triple jump)
Outlook: The boys don’t have a big squad this season, but they appear talented. The Wolverines should be competitive in at least five events this season.
Walton Raiders
Coach: Travis Gower, 12th season
Last year: Fifth in Cobb County, first in Region 4AAAAAAA, 30th in Class AAAAAAA state meet.
Key athletes: Connor Old (Sr., distance), Zac Shaffer (Sr., distance), Charlie Pollack (Sr., discus), Noah Assam (Sr., sprints), Aaron George (Sr., sprints), Aaron George (Sr., sprints).
Key losses: None
Outlook: Walton has a strong corps of athletes, which includes members of its state championship cross country team to help in distance. The Raiders also have young and talented athletes who appear eager to make a difference.
