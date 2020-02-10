Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Matthew Webb, Fifth season
Last year: 11-8 overall
Key players: Michael Gebara (Jr., Aydan Grossman (Jr.), Daniel Scotto (Sr.).
Key losses: Evan Spiers, John Beavers, Tyler Chapman, Justin McDevitt.
Outlook: The Buccaneers lack experience but are coachable and have strong work ethic and chemistry.
Campbell Spartans
Coach: Zachary Hall, Seventh season
Last year: 13-9 overall, 4-1 in Region 2AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals
Key players: Dylan Mallon (Jr., singles), Rohan Shirur (Jr., singles), Sean Kite-Powell (Sr., doubles), Brandon Shoemaker (So., doubles).
Key losses: Pen Worden, Jack Mallon, Devin Sutaria, Brian DeLuryea.
Outlook: Campbell is set at No. No. 1 singles with Dylan Mallon beginning his fourth year at the position. Shirur looks to take a big step in his junior season with Kite-Powell providing leadership as a senior. The challenge for the Spartans is having to replace four senior starters.
Harrison Hoyas
Coach: Jeff Meese, First season
Last year: 15-5 overall, Region 6AAAAAA champions
Key players: Michael Lim (Jr., singles), Jason Lim (Fr., singles), Drew Funke (Sr., singles/doubles), Akshay Kannan (Jr., singles/doubles).
Outlook: Depth will be a strength for Harrison and is returning a mesh of players who helped the Hoyas win region last year. They also have young players pushing each other to get a starting position. Team chemistry is also a plus. They just have to find the right doubles pairings.
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: Michael Freeman, First season
Last year: 7-11 overall, first round Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Key players: Jay Squire (Sr.), Lane Thomas (Sr.), Noah Joseph (Sr.), Ace Shinoda (Sr.), Daniel Halliday (Jr.), Aaden Webb (Jr.), Austin Gohlke (So.).
Key losses: Cal Morris, Tre’ Fields
Outlook: Hillgrove has a strong senior class coming back that provides both talent and leadership. The season will depend on how well the seniors blend with the younger players as the season progresses.
Kell Longhorns
Coach: Steven Gates, Second year
Last year: 9-3 overall, 6-2 in Region 7AAAAA
Key players: Michael Lambert (So., singles), Cooper Gates (So., singles), Briggs Aring So., doubles), Esteban Vandervorst (So., singles), Evan Fergison (Fr., singles), Jack Murphy (So., singles/doubles).
Key losses: None
Outlook: The Longhorns are young but talented. Many of their key players will be underclassmen and should improve as the season progresses.
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: Duane Hicks, Fifth season
Last year: 20-1 overall, Region 4AAAAAAA champions, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Key players: Frank Hutchison (Sr.), Gavin Roth (Jr.), Liam Witte.
Key losses: Christian Pumpelly, Noah Holsclaw, Joe Tanjuatco, Kaanu Panel, Daniel Jemison, Junaid Mohammed.
Outlook: Lassiter took a huge graduation hit after winning region and going deep in the playoffs the last two seasons. The Trojans still return three key players and expect a few more to come up from JV.
McEachern Indians
Coach: James Hunter, Seventh season
Last year: 2-7 overall
Key players: Teryon Hudson (Sr., singles), Barry Holloway (Jr., singles), John Carr (Jr., singles).
Key losses: None
Outlook: The Indians are returning their entire singles lineup from last year, which should help them win close matches. They just lack the experience in doubles at the moment.
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Coach: Jason Beard and Caroline Bradford, 11th season
Last year: 9-5 overall, Area 4A runner-up, first round Class A private school state tournament.
Key players: Jack Gardner (Sr., doubles), Joe Hyland (Sr., doubles), Sam Burton (Sr., singles/doubles).
Key loss: Jake Moultrie
Outlook: Mount Paran has a group of freshmen looking to make an impact this season. The Eagles will be young, however, and their season will hinge on how well they jell.
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: Nishmin Porbandarwala, Third season
Last year: 23-2 overall, Region 3AAAAAAA champions, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up
Key players: Ryan Tuchmann (Jr., singles), Peyton Stack (So., singles), Lorenzo Alarcon (So., doubles), Joshua Zignego (So., doubles).
Outlook: The Warriors are going for their third straight region championship, even though they have graduated four seniors from last year’s state runner-up team. They will be younger this season but are expected to be in the mix in both the region and state tournament.
Osborne Cardinals
Coach: Bruce Nicol, sixth season
Last year: 3-8 overall, 1-7 in Region 6AAAAAA
Key players: Josh Allen (Sr., singles), Filemon Martinez (Sr., singles), D.J. Farmer (Jr., singles), Lam Nguyen (Sr., doubles).
Key loss: Lander Allen (Tuskegee University).
Outlook: Osborne is expected to be competitive in singles and No. 1 doubles. They also have three players who missed last season coming back. Lack of depth could be an issue for the Cardinals with the younger players currently under development.
Pebblebrook Falcons
Coach: Thomas Lacy, Third season
Key players: Jaden Johnson (Sr.), Josh Coakley (Sr., singles).
Key loss: Tyriq Leslie
Outlook: The Falcons consists of mostly seniors, which should help them have a successful season. They just lack development among the younger players.
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Andrea Barnett, Second year
Last year: Class A private school state quarterfinalists
Key players: Ross Davis (Sr., singles), Paul Fridman (So., singles).
Key losses: None
Outlook: Walker is returning to the same team that made it to the state quarterfinals last season and poised to go even deeper this year. Experience will be the one thing working in its favor.
Walton Wolverines
Coach: John Evans, 14th season
Key players: Elijah Ingleson (Sr., singles), Aditya Vurukala (Sr., singles), Mitchell Freeman (So, single/doubles), Nick Kirka (So., doubles/singles), Alex Edmunds (Jr., doubles/singles), Jack Hubbard (So., doubles/singles).
Key losses: Arsal Farooq, Elias Shokry, Nick Vincent.
Outlook: Walton has a talented group on the roster but will have to account for the key players that were lost to graduation. It may take a few matches to find the right combinations.
Wheeler Wildcats
Coach: Nicole Ice, Third season
Last year: Region 2AAAAAAA champions, Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
Key players: Krishna Maran (Sr., singles), Matthew Marino (Sr., singles), Nilay Patel (Jr., singles), Charles Yu (Jr., singles), Phillip Phanhthourath (So., doubles), Joe Thottungal (Fr., doubles), Ashwin Limaye (Jr., doubles), Swarat Kulkarni (So.).
Key losses: Arul Gupta, Sunday Shanker, Abhinav Piplani, Andrew Koo, Ayush Goyal.
Outlook: Wheeler is going to be a younger team with only two returning starters. However, the Wildcats have a roster full of talented players along with great depth. The season will depend on how well the younger players adapt to the varsity level.
Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
Coach: Ryan Smith, First season
Last year: 4-7 overall
Key player: Bryan Holsinger (Jr., singles).
Key loss: William Weston (doubles)
Outlook: Whitefield is counting on several freshmen to step in and contribute immediately.
