Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.