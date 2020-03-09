Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Jonathan Wishon, 10th season
Last year: 13-6, 6-1 in Area 5 7A/6A, second round Class 7A/6A state tournament
Key players: A Amiri Austin (Sr.), M Shane Tesler (Sr.), D Gavin Kim (Sr.), GK Sean Byrne (Jr.).
Key losses: A Geraint Shaw, A Jack McLaughlin, D Chandler Seabolt (Young Harris), M Dawson Coltran (Cumberlands).
Outlook: Allatoona has an experienced goalie and a defense that continues to get stronger. That should help the Buccaneers return to the state tournament. Offensively, it will rely on several to score goals this season.
Campbell Spartans
Coach: Alan Gordon, First season
Last year: 6-10 overall, 2-5 in Area 4 7A/6A
Key players: GK Charlie Waugaman (Jr.), D Nasir Brun (Jr.), M Brandon Williams (Jr.), M Nate Lyons (So.).
Key losses: A Quade Youngblood (Oglethorpe), Gk Xay Duaz (Oglethorpe), A Issac Fuller (LaGrange), M Ellis Carrauthers.
Outlook: Campbell is a young team this season but has experience on defense and in the goal. The Spartans may take lumps early because of their youth, but should improve as the season progresses.
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: Tarve Riggins, 14th season
Last year: 12-5 overall, 5-1 in Area 3 7A/6A, second round Class 7A/6A state tournament.
Key players: M Robert Martin (Sr.), GK Phillip Bell (Sr.), LSM Austin Fritts (Sr.), A Trent Bruce (Sr.), M Carter Maurice (Sr.), M/FO Zach Lahti (Sr.), D Ryan Murphy (Sr.), D Jake Bond (Sr.).
Key losses: M Khori Reid (Mercer), A Bailey May (Tampa), D Matthew Huss (Frostburg), A Mason King (Reinhardt).
Outlook: Hillgrove is loaded with seniors, 16 to be exact. The Hawks expect to be solid at defense and at goalkeeper. They just need to fill some holes at midfield as well as replacing four college players.
Kell Longhorns
Coach: Dale Morely, third season
Last year: 5-13 overall, 4-1 in Area 3 5A-A, first round of Class 5A-A state tournament.
Key players: A Brady Hanak (Sr.), M Charlie Edwards (Sr.), D Ryan Darby (Sr.), D Max Casillas (Sr.), LSM Ander Martin (Sr.), LSM/D Scott Rzasa (Jr.), A Andrew Conant (Jr.), GK Parker Knor (Jr.), M Julian Soto (Jr.), A Julian Robinson (So.), M Joey Pusatere (So.).
Key losses: D Wayne Dyer (Emmanuel College), M Trey Stanfill, A Steve Nemeck, D Justin Doran, D Milad Jabbari, D Chad Goddard.
Outlook: There are plenty of voids to fill this season, but Kell’s young team is eager to have appears to be growing fast and are eager to have success.
Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
Coach: Kevin Pena, First year
Last year: 9-10 overall, 4-3 in Area 4 7A/6A, first round Class 7A/6A state tournament.
Key players: A Ben Hull (Sr.), A Eli Morin (Sr.), M Kage dees (Sr.), GK Tyler Ebersold (Sr.), D Sam Dembowitz (Sr.).
Key losses: Tanner Whittemore (Reinhardt), Derrick Jenkins (Benedict College).
Outlook: Kennesaw Mountain has six returning players who can make an impact on the team. The Mustangs have one of the top attack duos in Hull and Morin. The midfield is also improved but has a young defensive unit.
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: Stephen Welch, Second year
Last year: 20-2 overall, 7-0 in Area 4 7A/6A, Class 7A/6A state semifinals
Key players: M Murphy Mostellar (Sr.), A Cole Schorsch (Sr.), M Josh Turner (Jr.), A Braden Erska (Jr.), A Ethan Cox (Jr.), D Carson DIckson (Sr.), D Perry Kramer (Sr.), LSM Max Tock (Sr.), GK Brandon Woolridge (Sr.).
Key losses: LSM Dylan Walters (Georgia Tech club), M Colson Smith, M Tanner DIckson, M Eric Bruckman, D AJ Miller (Alabama club), David Hovis (Georgia club), D Zane Zacharias (Young Harris), M John Lackey, D Hank Manning (Georgia club), M Morgan Lilly, FOGO Carter Johnson, M Eli Ensor (Ohio State), GK George Schargg (Limestone).
Outlook: Despite the heavy losses to graduation, Lassiter appears to have reloaded. The Trojans have experience in all areas of the field. But Lassiter is still a young squad and will have to find camaraderie to be successful this season in a stacked area.
McEachern Indians
Coach: Patrick Lynch, First season
Last year: 6-7 overall, 3-3 in Area 3 7A/6A, first round Class 7A/6A state tournament
Key players: A Sebastian Carazo, A John Allen, D Tyree Cumming, D Denzell Moore, GK Jeff Javien.
Key losses: GK Conan Lynch (Bonaventure), A Jazz Washington (Oglethorpe), M Darius Rucker, M Gabe Lomax.
Outlook: McEachern has potential defense and its attack should be strong behind Carazo and Allen. The Indians may take a few lumps due to a lack of experience.
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: John Almy, Fourth year
Last year: 6-9 overall, 2-5 Area 5 7A/6A
Key players: LSM Walker Goodsite (Jr.), M Trent Nolen (Jr.), M Ryan Getz (Sr.), D Ethan Landry (Sr.), A Reagan Mullinax (Jr.).
Key losses: M Noah McKouen (Palm Beach Atlantic), M Miller McWilliams, A Zach Hall, LSM Dewey Ortiz.
Outlook: The Warriors have a strong and experienced defense and are seasoned with veterans who have played together for years. They are also learning a new offense, and once they get acclimated to the new system, they should be more explosive.
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Carl Pfaff, 11th season
Last season: 8-11 overall, 5-2 in Area 4 7A/6A, first round of Class 7A/6A state tournament
Key players: A Carter McCollough (Sr.), A Jake Urowsky (Jr.), M Adam Greenblatt (Sr.), M Andrew Barner (Sr.), GK Michael Pasquali (Jr.), LSM Luke Catolico (Jr.), D Grant Schmidt (Sr.), D Rhett Godfrey (Sr.), D Ryan Sammon (Sr.).
Key losses: A Matt Oswald, M Ryan Stuetzer.
Outlook: Pope has experience this season, particularly on defense, and is starting to jell on front and in the midfield. The Greyhounds just have to contend in a tough area with Lassiter and Walton.
Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
Coach: Michael Hogue, First year
Last year: 3-13 overall, 2-5 in Area 4 7A/6A
Key players: A Conan Hochburger (Sr.), M Henry Antrobus (Sr.), D Landon Taylor (Sr.).
Key losses: D Owen Aasgaard, D Jeremi Dickson, M Seth Hattemer (Point University), A Ryan Hunt, D Jonathan Jones, A Collin Kerican, M Sam Knobbe, M Wyatt Reed, LSM Kyler Surles.
Outlook: The team is young after taking a hit to graduation last year but appears eager and is showing signs of being strong defensively. It could be tough for Sprayberry this season with 12 of 18 players not having played lacrosse until this season.
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Matt Anderson, First year
Last year: 1-13 overall, 0-5 in Area 3 A/5A
Key players: A Andrew Helt (Jr.), D Graham Ashby (Sr.), M Donny Scott (Fr.), GK Jack Alsi (So.), A Klaus Rowan (Sr.), FOGO Austin Westbrook (So.).
Outlook: Walker is young with a few players still learning the games. The Wolverines appear to have a strong attack and a strong core of eighth graders in the feeder program. Walker is also looking to build upon its 21-man roster.
Walton Raiders
Coach: Griffin Spotz, Eighth season
Last year: 21-2 overall, 6-1 in Area 4 7A/6A, Class 7A/6A state champions
Key players: GK Nick Floyd (Sr.), D Luke Beshara (Sr.), D Michael Cabral (Sr.), M James Gurr (Jr.), M James Gurr (Jr.), M Drew Pitts (Sr.), M Tate Harran (Sr.), M Maxson Santivanez (Sr.), A Lee Butler (So.), A Taylor Aston (Sr.).
Key losses: D Drew Michalek, FOGO Ben Brennan
Outlook: Walton has four starters who are Division I commitments with three of them being in the midfield. The Raiders will have experience up front as well. But Walton will have to overcome a tough schedule and a few injuries, which it is capable of doing.
Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
Coach: John Hunter, 10th season
Last year: 8-6 overall, 4-1 in Area 3 A-5A
Key players: M Ryan Washington (Jr.), D David Alan Stith (Jr.), D Henry Hamilton (So.), A Alex Bauer (So.), A Justus Nour (So.), A Gavin Bechtel (So.).
Key losses: M Camden Evans, A Robert Matherne, D Jordan Howard, G Noah Howard.
Outlook: Whitefield has some experience coming back from last season, but will be a younger team this season. The Wolfpack will also have to rebuild fundamentally with first-year players on the team.
