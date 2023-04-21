DEAR HARRIETTE: A family member of mine, whom I have not spoken to since we had a falling out in 2021, has recently asked to come spend a weekend with me in my new home. Although I have never been able to understand the cause of this family member's distance and coldness toward me over the past few years, I have also made it a point not to overreact to their strange behavior. Despite this, it seems odd for them to reach out now, and I'm unsure whether I should invite them in. I do not want to further the rift that already exists between us. On the other hand, I fear that I could open the door for another misunderstanding or falling out by being too generous with the invitation. What do you suggest? -- Hesitant
DEAR HESITANT: Why not start with a conversation on the phone? Don't skip to an in-person trip after so much time estranged from each other. If this person is staying in your home with you without addressing the elephant in the room, it could be extremely awkward. Respond to their query with an invitation to talk. Schedule a video chat so that you can see each other's expressions. On the call, point out that it has been a long time since you last spoke. Note that this relative has been cold and distant as far as you recall. Ask what prompted them to reach out now. Do your best to have an open conversation with them without arguing.
If they say they heard you moved and just want to see your place, tell them that you feel you need to talk about the rift between you before they come to visit. Do your best to prompt a genuine conversation about whatever your issues are. Express your dismay at how you feel you have been treated by them. If you are willing to try to mend the relationship, say so. But tell them that you want to work on it remotely before inviting them to come visit you.
** ** **
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have noticed that my good friend's boyfriend watches me a little too closely. We spend a lot of time together because my friend and I hang out a lot. Since we both have partners, we invite them to be with us. At first I thought this was really nice for friends who are now couples to hang out together. But there's something creepy about her boyfriend. I sense it, but I don't really know what to do. I don't want to spoil this chance for the four of us to be couple friends. I've never had that before. I just wonder if he will try to make a move or something if we are ever alone in a room. He has not done anything like that. It's just a feeling I have. How should I address this? -- Give Me the Creeps
DEAR GIVES ME THE CREEPS: Trust your instincts, even as you watch and listen. Don't say anything yet. Do your best to be with the group and not alone with him. If you ever find yourself in his company solo, act normal and keep your distance. Your standoffishness may become a sign for him to back off. Pay attention. If he does or says anything untoward, call him on it immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.