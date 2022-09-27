DEAR HARRIETTE: I never taught my son how to manage money. Now he is away at college, and it seems like he is always asking me to add money into his bank account. I see that he is not buying anything extravagant -- mainly he buys snacks and things for school -- but I cannot afford to be his ATM. Plus, he needs to learn how to manage what he's got. I'm sure he is going to be mad when I tell him I am going to limit how much I give him per month, but I have to do it. What should I say? -- Creating a Budget
DEAR CREATING A BUDGET: The greatest gift you can give your son is to teach him how to manage the money he has. If you just continue to give him whatever he requests, he will never learn to be responsible with money. Decide how much you can afford to give him per month. Tell him what your plan is and that he will have to make that money stretch or find a job to supplement his needs. Let him suffer a bit if he runs out of money. If he is on a meal plan at school, he'll get enough food to survive even if he has no money left. When he has to go without, he will quickly learn that he has to plan ahead and make choices based on needs and desires. This will help him immeasurably in his life, though it may be painful at first.
** ** **
DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, I made friends with a couple I really like a lot. Even though we are around the same age, our lives are very different. The husband is retired, and the wife works part time. We have been talking to each other since the summer has ended and have said we want to get together, but every time they suggest something, it's in the middle of the week when we are way too busy to hang out. I think they are getting disappointed and thinking that we don't want to spend time with them. That's not true at all. We work long hours and have children still at home. We cannot just get up and go out on weeknights. We want to grow this friendship, but it's not clicking yet. -- Making Friends
DEAR MAKING FRIENDS: If you like these people enough, make an effort. That starts with being crystal-clear about what you can and cannot do. If you cannot hang on weeknights -- at least not on a regular basis -- make that known. Tell them you want to spend time with them in the fall and winter, but when you are not in summer mode, you typically reserve social events for the weekends because you must build your schedule around your children. If they can get with your program, let them know you are excited to include them in your life.
Start small. Invite them to visit you at your home. That way, even if the children are there, you can see each other. Figure it out, but do so by helping them understand your plans so that they see what your reality is like. Time will tell if they want to participate in everything a busy family life entails.
