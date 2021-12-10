Kell did not have to leave the metro-Atlanta area to find its new football coach.
Bobby May, the coach at Westlake High School in South Fulton, was named the Longhorns' new coach Friday according to a release by Kell athletic director Richard Norman.
"Kell football fans can expect to see a football program that is built around a first-class experience for our athletes," Norman said. "(May) is committed to building upon the family atmosphere already in place. Coach May prides himself on the philosophy of putting 'We' before 'Me' so that players have an understanding that anything is possible when athletes understand their collective power. When asked about what fans should expect to see on the field, he said, 'We are going to be disciplined, tough, and fast. We will do things the right way while having fun.' The big picture of a Bobby May program will be understanding that players are also a key part of the community and the skills they learn from football will be evident all over the Kell Longhorn community."
May comes to Kell after three winning seasons with Westlake, where he compiled a 27-10 record, won two region championships and took the Lions on a pair of deep playoff runs -- to the state semifinals in 2020 and the quarterfinals this year.
"Excited to join the family! Let's get to work!" May said in a tweet.
May, who becomes the sixth coach in Kell history, replaces Brett Sloan, who resigned his post after five seasons, including a 6-5 mark and a first-round playoff appearance this year.
May joined the Westlake staff in 2018, serving one season as the offensive coordinator for then-coach Kareem Reid. That season, the Lions averaged 41 points per game and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Norman said May's success at Westlake was due largely to his ability to raise interest in his program and recruit from within the school and community. In just a few years, the Lions' program almost doubled in size, adding the depth necessary for success. Forty-four of his former players are currently on college football rosters, including 24 at the Division I level.
Before his tenure at Westlake, May was the head coach for two seasons at Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach, Florida. He led the team to a 6-3 record in 2017, which earned the Chargers their first playoff appearance in 13 years.
May has also had prior assistant coaching stints in Florida at Palm Beach Lakes and Palm Beach Gardens high school, and he also spent time as the defensive backs coach at Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh.
