The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Football State Playoffs have reached the quarterfinals round with three teams still in contention for a state championship.
Blessed Trinity, the two-time defending Class 4A state champion, increased its winning streak to nine games with a 35-3 home win over Baldwin Nov. 22. Elijah Green rushed for a team-high 178 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans in the victory. Justice Haynes also had a big day on the ground for Blessed Trinity with 141 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Defensively, Ryan Dupont posted a team-high 10 tackles and Mavrick Torrico posted eight stops for Blessed Trinity in the victory. Nick Pereboom had two sacks and David Coltraine intercepted a pass for the Titans who held Baldwin to an opponent’s lowest point total this season to date.
Blessed Trinity is the top seed from Region 7AAAA and won 11 games so far this season. The Titans opened the postseason with a 40-14 home win over Troup Nov. 15. Next up for Blessed Trinity is a quarterfinals contest against West Laurens, the top seed from Region 2AAAA Nov. 29. The Raiders won their second-round home contest against North Oconee 34-17 Nov. 22.
The Class A Private playoff bracket includes two local teams in the quarters.
Fellowship Christian stayed undefeated on the season and improved to 11-0 with a 14-0 home win over North Cobb Christian in the second round Nov. 23. After a scoreless first half, the Paladins took a 6-0 lead midway through the third quarter on Jayven Hall’s eight-yard touchdown run. He finished the night with a game-high 121 rushing yards. Eli Hildebrandt’s TD run early in the fourth quarter secured the victory for Fellowship. It was the Paladins’ third shutout of the season posted by the Paladins led by Josh Cole who posted a team-high 12 tackles, Lawson Hagler’s 10 tackles and Bryce Paul’s two interceptions in the victory.
Fellowship entered the state playoffs as the fourth-overall seed and received a first-round bye. The Paladins will host Hebron Christian in the quarters on Nov. 29. The Lions are the 12th overall seed and defeated Mount de Sales 35-6 in the second round Nov. 22.
Wesleyan is also in the state quarters after a 34-13 road win over Christian Heritage Nov. 22. J.C. French started the scoring for the Wolves with a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Cooper Blauser’s 11-yard touchdown catch from French later in the quarter gave the Wolves a 21-6 lead into halftime. Griffin Caldwell’s three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Javy Martinez’s two field goals in the fourth quarter were the Wesleyan scores in the second half.
The Wolves are the ninth-overall seed and won their first-round home contest over First Presbyterian 35-28 Nov.15. Next up for Wesleyan is a road trip to Savannah Christian, the top overall seed in the playoffs. The Raiders defeated Savannah Country Day 35-14 at home in the second round Nov. 22.
The second round also saw the conclusion of the season for four programs.
Milton’s quest to win a second-consecutive Class 7A state with a 38-24 home loss to Marietta. Jordan McDonald had three touchdowns, two rushing and a 28-yard throw to Jake Nickel, in the loss. Nickel finished the night with seven catches for a game-high 111 receiving yards. Devin Farrell threw for 214 yards on offense while Davis McMurrain had a team-high 12 tackles and Matt Sliger posted 11 stops on defense for Milton. The Eagles finished the season with eight wins.
Roswell was also eliminated in the Class 7A playoffs with a 41-17 home loss to Mill Creek in the second round. The Hornets’ lone offensive touchdown came on an Ethan Roberts’ 21-yard touchdown pass to John Copenhaver in the fourth quarter. Doneiko Slaughter returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter as well for Roswell. The Hornets won eight games this season.
Johns Creek’s season concluded with a 28-24 home loss to Valdosta in the Class 6A playoffs. The Gladiators won 10 contests in 2019.
St. Francis was eliminated from the Class A Private playoffs with its 42-3 loss at Holy Innocents’. Jake Heintzleman’s 20-yard field goal in the second quarter was the lone score for the Knights who finished the season with seven wins.
