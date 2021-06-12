Cecelia Bester lost her job at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’d been working as a cabin server at the Atlanta airport, restocking supplies on aircraft between flights for five months.
She was forced to leave her job due to medical problems and the inability to find help taking her two daughters to daycare centers amidst COVID-19 shutdowns.
“I had to stop working to be home with the girls,” Bester said. “At 50 years old and in need of a hip replacement, there was a limited amount of things I was going to be able to do. So I wound up having to sit out and be there at home.”
So Bester welcomed the news when a neighbor told her about a food distribution program at Revive Church ATL, where community members could pick up free food boxes containing meat, produce and dairy.
Since then, Bester has traveled to the church to pick up food for herself and her two daughters almost every Thursday for nearly six months.
“There’s enough in that box,” Bester said. “Me being old school, if you know how to cook, you can always make do.”
When Bester went to pick up a box of food, she was greeted by not only the fresh produce, meat and dairy products in the box, but also a network of resources ready to connect her to different nonprofit sectors in Cobb County.
“They were very nice, helpful, and offered anything I needed. Invited me to church, and made me feel like if I was in need of anything, that I could pick up my phone and give them a call,” Bester said.
Revive Church ATL was able to provide food to Bester and her family due to the Cobb Community Food Fleet, a conglomerate of many different organizations and companies around Cobb County.
The Food Fleet was born at the beginning of the pandemic out of the need to eliminate the logistical challenges of acquiring, storing and disseminating food to ensure community residents wouldn’t go hungry.
Although the Food Fleet was originally conceived to ease the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cobb families, organizers hope the lessons learned from the initiative continue after the pandemic ends.
The Food Fleet’s future is uncertain, however. A funding request to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will determine how the initiative proceeds and the content of the boxes organizers plan to distribute.
A Food Fleet History
The Cobb Community Food Fleet began coordinating, storing and distributing food deliveries in May 2020, though the effort remained nameless until June.
Howard Koepka, with Noonday Association of Churches in Marietta, found out he could receive shipments of food coming to Cobb County through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Program and other food sources like the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Georgia Grown To Go and Phoenix Foods.
The challenge for Koepka was organizing the logistics of storing, delivering to food pantries, churches, and nonprofits, and getting the food into the hands of families in need.
During the same time, Koepka’s friend Shari Martin, president and CEO of the Cobb Community Foundation, received a call from Athena Farms, a USDA-contracted food provider through the Farmers to Families Program. Athena Farms was interested providing food boxes to the CCF for distribution into the community.
To get the food from the USDA partners and other food sources to the individual, several steps and multiple players were required. Initially, the Atlanta Braves Foundation offered its refrigerator units at Truist Park, which was not in use because of Major League Baseball’s season delay due to COVID. Huddle House chipped in a freezer trailer. S.A. White Oil Company provided the fuel.
As needs and availability changed, the nonprofit Sweetwater Mission, the Cobb Galleria Centre and the parking lot of the Cobb Energy Centre all took their turn as the primary distribution point. Gordon Foods supplied two refrigerated trailers for more storage space.
Throughout the many moves, the mission of the Cobb Food Fleet never faltered. The last shipment of food from the USDA-contracted Farmers to Families program arrived last month.
Trucks from nonprofit organizations around Cobb County came to the different locations weekly to pick up food brought from the USDA and other food sources. The nonprofits would bring the food back to their respective locations to distribute it to community members.
Additionally, many nonprofits would also pick up extra food boxes for organizations that didn’t have trucks.
“We were not going to let this fail. People needed food, and there was no cost to it ... we were going to make sure it got out,” Martin said.
Millions of Meals
According to Cobb Community Food Fleet data, the first delivery to Truist Park in May 2020 contained 313 food boxes, weighed 4,574 pounds and provided 3,811 meals to Cobb County residents.
Just one year later, those numbers grew to 159,000 boxes, weighing 4.2 million pounds. That translated to 3.5 million meals distributed to Cobb County residents.
According to Martin, the Food Fleet was distributing as many as 5,000 boxes per week to nearly 50 pickup locations throughout Cobb County.
Koepka was on site for every delivery.
“To see these families that come through these drive-thru distributions with the look of hopelessness ... and then just see their faces beaming because there are people who love them and care about them and are trying to help them,” Koepka said. “I still get chills thinking about it.”
New Methods, New Results, New Lessons
Martin and Koepka credited the success of the Food Fleet to the power of the Cobb community and its ability to create a unique organizational structure within the nonprofit network.
“Historically, all these different groups have done amazing work. But they’ve all operated in silos ... COVID created such needs on an overwhelming scale that nobody could do it on their own. So by bringing folks together and working collaboratively, we were able to have a much greater impact,” Koepka said.
During the year of the Food Fleet’s operations, Koepka hosted frequent calls with the food providers to maintain the operations.
On these calls, organizations would frequently swap food and supplies — ranging from freezer trailers and trucks to potatoes — with other organizations.
Martin wants this collaborative spirit within the nonprofit community to continue, so organizations can maximize available resources to better serve the public.
“It’s amazing to see when organizations communicate and are willing to be a little vulnerable with others that they could see as their competition,” she said.
Shawna McDowell, a volunteer with Revive Church ATL, said that she hoped the food distribution would continue through the summer months, even though the USDA’s shipments ended in May.
Koepka shared this sentiment, detailing a funding request sent by Martin to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. The request sought funding from the American Rescue Plan fund allocation for Cobb County to be given to Noonday, as operator of the Food Fleet.
Noonday would then purchase from Athena Farms, previously a USDA partner in the Farmers to Families program, enough produce boxes to be delivered through August 13.
“We’re hoping that the Cobb County Commission rises to the occasion and helps get our families in Cobb County through the summer months,” Koepka said. “But in the meantime, I’m also grateful that we’ve got this big collaborative network.”
Martin said she is hopeful the request will be added to the Board of Commissioners’ June 22 meeting agenda and subsequently approved.
If the request is not funded, Martin said that the Food Fleet will rely on the reserves of local distribution centers, like nonprofits and churches, to disseminate boxes mainly comprised of dry and canned goods.
“I Don’t Want to See It Stop”
Bester said she hopes that the program will continue to provide boxes as long as possible, adding that even a box every other week would provide her and her family with enough food to get them through a two-week period.
“I will probably be going until they’re not giving (boxes) anymore,” she said.
Bester also expressed concerns for her neighbors’ access to food if the program does not get access to funding. She hoped the food distribution would continue so that she could pick up boxes for her neighbors who cannot get the boxes themselves.
“If I could go and just get (food boxes) for someone else, I know it would be a great help to them, so I don’t want to see it stop,” she said.
