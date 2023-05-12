CINCINNATI — Rookie minicamps aren’t what they used to be.
The Bengals welcomed their 2023 draft class along with a handful of undrafted free agents and try out players for a rookie minicamp this weekend.
They spent an hour on the field at the team’s indoor practice facility on Friday — they stretched for 15 minutes and did 25 minutes of drills — and that was all the on field work they will do.
“I just think it’s kind of evolved over the years,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, after practice.
Taylor said when he on the Dolphins coaching staff they would have up to five practices including one day of two-a-days during a rookie minicamp.
“I think our rookie minicamp has scaled back over the last 10 years, it’s just a brief get out here with your teammates and get a chance to interact with your coaches for less than an hour,” Taylor said.
The focus for those in attendance Friday was to arrive in shape and be attentive to what the coaches were saying. The real work begins Monday when the rookies will be part of the team’s voluntary workouts alongside the veterans.
That’s a moment first-round pick Myles Murphy is ready for.
“It’s one of those things like going from high school to college, you were top of the totem poll in high school then you go to college and you got to earn your stripes,” Murphy said. “I just got to earn my stripes and do what I need to do get the respect of my teammates.”
The former Clemson defensive end is one of three rookies — Michigan corner DJ Turner and Alabama safety Jordan Battle — who have lockers mixed in with the veterans. The rest of the rookie class are in a separate area off to the side reserved for practice squad players during the season.
Murphy, who reportedly signed his rookie contract Friday, will compete for a spot in the rotation at defensive end behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.
“I thought he was in good shape for the first day, we aren’t out here for long, but I could see a bright-eyed guy who was ready to get after it,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.