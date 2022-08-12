SMYRNA — The way John Bogino figures it, “many hundreds” of women credit the eggplant Parmigiana at Scalini’s with inducing labor.
Pictures of those “eggplant babies” adorned a wall at Scalini’s Italian Restaurant in The Promenade shopping center on Cobb Parkway. Despite the loyal customer base, Bogino made the decision to close Scalini’s Sunday after 42 years.
The photos will be moving to a sister restaurant, Provino’s at 440 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw. So too are the nearly two dozen employees who remained at Scalini’s as of its last day, Aug. 7.
A day later, Bogino broke the news to thousands of heartbroken customers.
In an interview this week, Bogino said he decided to close because of an inability to keep the level of staffing the restaurant required.
“To tell you the truth, Scalini’s always depended on parties, anniversaries, birthdays, bar mitzvahs,” said Bongino, 79. “For the past two years, we haven’t been taking any reservations for those parties because I wasn’t sure the night of that event, I would have enough staff to take care of them and know they’d be getting what Scalini’s was.
“Without being able to do that, it’s hard for a restaurant to be able to survive, so we were just taking people as they came in the door.
“I felt my customers were not getting what they should be. It was getting more and more difficult every day.”
Bogino decided to close without fanfare, breaking the news to employees before any more left. They were offered work at sister restaurants. He said Provino’s is similar to Scalini’s, just without the banquet rooms.
“We really want to take care of our people,” he said. “We always have.”
He opened the restaurant with partners Larry Fisher, Harold Gerlitch and Tracy Ray in 1980.
“I have three partners and we’ve all worked very hard over the years,” Bogino said. “When we first started with only three restaurants, we decided we would like something similar to Provino’s, but with banquet facilities and a more expansive alcohol license to serve those parties.
“We scoured different structural, antique options, because it’s a unique place. The four of us actually built the place. We prepped all the food and took care of all the customers. It was an effort and we loved doing it.
“After that one got situated, we opened more Provino’s (locations).”
Bogino opened his first restaurant, a pizza joint, in Underground Atlanta in 1969, and the first Provino’s followed in 1977. There are currently seven locations, with five in metro Atlanta, plus one in Rome and another in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Somewhere along the way in the 1980s, Scalini’s became known for its eggplant Parmigiana and its mythical labor-inducing powers.
Bogino swears it wasn’t his or his partners’ idea.
“It kind of started on its own,” he said. He figured one woman told another of going into labor after having the meal, and after word spread, more and more expectant — and impatient — mothers-to-be came in to try it themselves.
“Of course, I believe my customers if they tell me it worked,” Bogino said. “We have a big wall of the eggplant babies. As we close the restaurant, we’re going to take the photos to Provino’s on Barrett Parkway. These babies will not be forgotten.”
Nor will the restaurant.
“Scalini’s will be missed,” Mayor Derek Norton said. “It was a special place in Smyrna for more than 40 years and was the site of many memories for countless Smyrna citizens and families.”
Mementoes from the restaurant will go to the Kennesaw store and other Provino’s units, Bogino said.
Scalini’s is the second longtime Smyrna establishment to close in recent months. Ken’s Corner Grill shut its doors in May after 48 years, also citing staffing issues.
PULL QUOTE: “It was almost like greeting friends. It almost seemed like one big family, of people sharing in all those memories.” – John Bogino, Scalini’s Italian Restaurant owner
