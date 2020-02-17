Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Keith Hansen, 12th season
Last year: 23-12 overall, 12-4 in region 6AAAAAA, Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals
Key players: P Logan McGuire (Jr.), P/1B/OF Hunter Paulsen (Jr.), P/OF Fisher Paulsen (Jr.), C/3B/P Brett Blomquist (Jr.), C/3B/P William Moseley (So.), SS/2B Taylor Shultz (So.), OF Simon Aluko (Sr.), OF Hayden Soley (Jr.), INF/P Ben Crawley (Jr.), P/3B Carter Stumpf (Sr.), P J.J. Barilow (Sr.).
Key losses: P Kyle Reichert (Liberty), OF Sam Worthan (LaGrange), 1B Bryce Thompson, 3B Tyler Messick.
Key newcomers: OF/3B/P Ethan Sutton (Fr.), INF/OF JAckson McElvy (So.), C/1B Aiden Jolley (So.), INF/P Landon Perkins (So.), P/OF Riley Gaskins (So.), OF Zach Jackson (Jr.), C JP Mosier (Jr.), OF Reid Young (Jr.), P Carter Back (Jr.).
Outlook: Allatoona is returning eight experienced pitchers that includes three starters and four relievers. The Buccaneers should also be strong in the middle defensively. They just have to replace the heart of their order and will need to find experienced relief pitching.
Campbell Spartans
Coach: Jeffrey Searcy, Third season
Last year: 8-12 overall, first round of Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Key players: SS Ethan Mack (Sr.), C/3B Dominic Rutigliano (Sr.), INF/P Xavier Williams (Sr.), INF/OF Hassan Goggins (Sr.), INF/OF Andrew Whitcher (Sr.), P/SS Michael Braswell (Jr.), P/1B Andrew Herrmann (Jr.), INF/OF Michael Herrmann (Jr.), OF/SS Owen Wright (Jr.), SS/2B Garrett DeHart (So.), P/1B Tristen Jensen (So.).
Key losses: None
Key newcomers: P Alex Karst (Fr.), P/OF Ryan Gold (Fr.).
Outlook: Campbell returns everyone from last year’s playoff team and is expecting to be much improved. The Spartans have depth across the board between the returning players and newcomers. Consistency and staying healthy will be key for the Spartans.
Harrison Hoyas
Coach: Mark Elkins, 22nd season
Last year: 29-9 overall, 15-1 in Region 6AAAAAA, Class AAAAAA state semifinals.
Key players: P Collin Caldwell (Sr.), P Bryce Clark (Sr.), P/1B Brian Drakeford (Sr.), OF Cooper Guillotte (Sr.), C/P/1B Charlie TUll 9Sr.), C Justin Wobb (Sr.), OF Nick Brunswick (Sr.), SS MItchell Walker (Sr.), P/OF FIsher Keith (Sr.), P/INF Bowen Mitchell (Jr.), P/OF Jake Walling (So.), OF Garrett Pate (So.).
Key losses: Conner Todaro (USC Upstate), Cam McNearney (Birmingham Southern), Micah Davis (Air Force Academy), Baylor Akin (Georgia Highlands), Dylan Brown (Belmont Abbey).
Key newcomers: P/IF John Armstrong (Sr.), 3B S.P. Garland (Sr.), C/INF Gavin Gagney (So.), INF/P John Raines (Jr.), 2B Braxton Bullard (Jr.).
Outlook: Harrison will depend on its pitching and defense to win games this year and plans to use its speed to produce runs. The pitching staff remains a question mark at the point with lack of depth being the primary challenge.
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: David Richardson, 14th season
Last year: 32-10 overall, 12-3 in Region 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state finals.
Key players: P/DH Max DeJong (Sr.), INF Jack Gilsenan (Sr.), U Trace Cate (Sr.), P David Kinsbrunner (Sr.), 1B/C Owen Helgesen (Sr.), P Sam Cherry (Sr.), P/INF Michael Meireles (Sr.), P Chandler Abrams (Sr.), P/INF Chase McQuagge (Sr.), C Cameron Powser (Jr.).
Key losses: P/OF Deion Walker (Pittsburgh Pirates), P Fred Wilson (Mercer), P Alex McKay (Mercer), 1B Reid Brown (Austin Peay), OF Justin Tew (Middle Tennessee), OF Ethan Wright (Flagler), SS Wade Richardson (Columbia State CC), DH/P Mason Curtis (Georgia Highlands), P Brennan Richardson (Reinhardt), P Austin Heard (Augusta State), C Zach Stewart, INF Cameron Fiveash.
Key newcomers: INF Jack Tilton (Jr.), OF Lance Beaudry (Jr.), P Ethan Bobo (Jr.), U Brandon Etter (Jr.), P Keaton Rine (Jr.), P Eric Skelton (Jr.), P Brady Hoffman (Jr.), P AJ Rodgers (Jr.), P Caleb Stacy (Jr.), OF Stone McKnight (Jr.), P Jake Hill (Jr.), OF Caleb Shannon (Jr.), OF Daniel Rivera (So.), C/INF Dylan Rivera (So.), INF Brody Hollingsworth (So.), INF/OF Davis McCravy (So.), C Will Collins (So.), OF Tyler Payton (So.), INF Zach Wieder (Fr.).
Outlook: Only two returning position players and three varsity pitchers return to Hillgrove after its run to the state championship series. The rest of the Hawks are young with limited to no varsity experience. While the talent is there among the newcomers, only time will tell.
Kell Longhorns
Coach: Todd Harris, Fourth season
Last year: 25-9, 14-3 in Region 7AAAAA, second round Class AAAAA state tournament.
Key players: P/3B Evan Hendrick (Jr.), C/DH Tyler Harris (Sr.), OD Jake Edwards (Jr.), OF Brady McDevitt (So.), 2B Jaiden Lan (Sr.), P Ryan Thompson (Sr.).
Key losses: INF Sam Blancato (Georgia Southern), C Ben Olson (USC Upstate), INF Luke Hughes (Lee University), OF Brad Grenkoski (Georgia Tech), INF/P Noah Dawkins (Darton College), P Hal Stelljes (Georgia Highlands).
Key newcomers: INF Gabe Newcomb (Jr.), INF Nate Halperin (Jr.), C/P Boston Forbers (So.), INF/P Nicholas Dawkins (So.), INF/P Braelin Pillot (Jr.).
Outlook: Kell is relying on its team culture to get through the season. Though inexperienced in several areas, the younger Longhorns are talented and will need non-region games under their belt to get comfortable as a unit.
Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
Coach: George Hansen, 20th season
Last year: 22-12 overall, 8-7 in Region 3AAAAAAA, second round Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Key players: 1B Sam Sparks (Sr.), 2B Logan Jackson (Sr.), C Reece Schwickerwrath (Sr.), OF Will Fincher (So.), OF Jonathan Douglas (Sr.), OF Brady Schwickerwrath (Sr.), OF Nick FInkbiner (Jr.), OF Dylan Dietz (So.), P Ryne Oria (Sr.), P Luke Staggs (Sr.), INF CJ Whaley (Jr.), INF Tyler Sylvester (Jr.), C Ethan Snipes (So.).
Key losses: Ryland Goede (Georgia), Will McCrum (Delaware), Bryce Tincher (Covenant), Dylan Williams (Young Harris), Justin Barnes (Shorter), Grant Moody (Catawba), Gavin Scaggs (Lincoln Memorial).
Key newcomers: 3B Michael Hill (Jr.), C Nick Daniel (Jr.), Mitch Jaquish (Jr.), Jesus Crespo (Fr.), Eliud Poventud (Fr.), Dhruva Narine (Fr.), Stephen Haddad (So.).
Outlook: Kennesaw Mountain is confident with its depth and its quality of pitching going into the season. Its defense is an additional strength along with its quickness. That said, the Mustangs will also be playing a few underclassmen who are still gaining experience at the varsity level.
Marietta Blue Devils
Coach: Phillip Rogers, Third season
Last year: 13-17 overall, 6-9 in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key returning players: P/OF Carlson Reed (Sr.), SS William Underwood (Sr.), OF Peter Warrick (Jr.), C Nick Mosgovoy (Jr.), 2B Wesley Rodriguez (So.).
Key losses: 1B George Krivsky (Oglethorpe), OF Jaylen Parker (Shelton State CC), U Schuylar Willis (Lincoln Memorial).
Outlook: Pitching has been a struggle for Marietta in recent years, but that does not seem to be the case this season with all their arms coming back. The Blue Devils also have six seniors who bring experience on the field.
McEachern Indians
Coach: Karlton Schilling, Third season
Last year: 3-27, 0-15 in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: OF/C Thomas Timmons (Sr.), INF DJ Banks (Sr.), INF/OF Kyle Jordan (Sr.), OF Kolby King (Sr.), 3B/1B Zion Clonts (Sr.), RHP/C INF Jaylen Dickey (Sr.), 1B/C Daniel Smith (Sr.), P/OF Darion Whitman (Sr.), P/OF Kaleb King (Sr.), P/INF Bryce Archie (So.), INF/P Saivion Mohammed (Jr.), P/OF/INF Alyjah Richardson (Jr.), OF/INF Jacob Hall (Jr.), P/OF/INF LC Bennett (Jr.).
Key losses: Victor Scott (West Virginia University), Juilyen Mohammed (Erskine).
Key newcomer: P/OF Brandon Jessie (Sr.), OF/P Terrell White (Jr.), C/INF Jordan Baynes (Fr.), INF/P Ethan Carroll (Fr.), IF/P/C Grant LEster (Fr.).
Outlook: McEachern has both speed and experience in the infield, which should help improve on its three-win season last year. The Indians expect their injured pitchers from a year ago to be at full strength, which is critical.
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: Tom Callahan, 15th season
Key players: 1B/P Nathan Williams (Sr.), C Harry Ford (Jr.), SS Jacob Mantooth (Sr.), P/OF Ethan Fry (Sr.), OF Josh Dixon (Sr.), 3B/P Cole Wright (Sr.), OF Gavin Smith (Sr.), OF/P Trevor Lovett (Jr.), C/INF Logan Toy (Sr.).
Key losses: P/1B Jonathan Young (Calhoun CC), 2B Andrew Prather (Suwanee), DH Thomas Chandler.
Key newcomers: INF/P Isaiah Hoskins (So.), OF/P Jacob Mann (So.), C Ashten Bostwick (So.).
Outlook: North Cobb has a strong nucleus of veterans from last season. They can help with pitching and hitting with six starters from last year back in the lineup. Defense and depth is the one question mark for the Warriors.
North Cobb Christian Eagles
Coach: Jimmy Keane, Fourth season
Last year: 23-11 overall, 11-4 in Region 6A, second round Class A private school state tournament.
Key players: INF Elijah Blue Johnston (Sr.), INF Colin Innes (Sr.), P Austin Clark (Sr.), OF Ryan Pruitt (Sr.), P Aidan Moza (Jr.), P Riley Clingman (Jr.).
Key losses: P Zach Turner (Mercer), P Ryan Suppa (Georgia), P Caleb Reis (NW Florida CC), P Ryan Whitener (Oglethorpe), OF Carter Guarino (Oglethorpe) OF/P Carson Weir (Oglethorpe), C Seth Resnick (North Dakota State), P Colt Taylor (Motlow), P Blane Belisario (Cedarville).
Key newcomers: C Fernando Gonzalez (Sr.), OF Maurice Gomez (Sr.), OF Dallas Deas (Jr.), INF Jason Walk (Fr.), P Blake Dean (Fr.), OF Jarrett Hanley (So.), OF Gustavo Melgar (Fr.).
Outlook: North Cobb Christian has players who have bought into the system and is strong at pitching and defense. There is a blend of experience and inexperience on the roster, and a tough non-region schedule will tell a lot about the 2020 early in the season.
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Jeff Rowland, 25th season
Last year: 32-11 overall, 12-4 in Region 7AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state runner-up.
Returning players: C Jackson Brown (Sr.), OF/P Nate Shipley (Sr.), INF/P Quinn Kerce (Jr.), P Cullen Orr (Jr.), INF/OF James Tibbs (Jr.), OF/P Reid Robertson (Sr.), P Danny Crabtree (Sr.), INF Blake Redman (Sr.), INF Cal Graves (Sr.), INF/P Peyton Cariaco (Jr.), C Cooper Krause (Sr.), INF/P Riley Frost (Jr.), INF/P Ben Medley (Sr.).
Key losses: OF Andrew Feld (Emory), INF Buddy FLoyd (Georgia), OF Ian Hancock (Birmingham Southern), P Andrew Herlitz (Birmingham Southern), OF Will Lantis (Birmingham Southern), INF/P Max Pralgo (Miami, Ohio), INF/C Caden Smith (Mercer), P Gage Vailes (Kennesaw State).
Key newcomers: INF Fabian Guillen (Jr.), P Brody Meeks (Sr.), U Trey Kaiser (Jr.), INF Miguel Fernandez (Jr.), OF/P Dawson Campbell (So.), P Taylor Trotter (Sr.), OF/P Cody McGill (So.).
Outlook: Pope has been in the championship series for the last four seasons and could very well return in 2020. The Greyhounds lost some key players who have helped the Greyhounds win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. The team is younger but expects to be balanced.
South Cobb Eagles
Coach: Patrick Wright, Second season
Last year: 9-16-1 overall, 6-10 in Region 6AAAAAA
Key players: SS/P Allen Mateo (Jr.), OF/P Wilbert Espinal (Jr.), OF/P Robbie Smith (Jr.), INF/P Fermin Sanabria (Jr.).
Key losses: C/P/OF Brysen Boone, OF/P Garrison Green (Brewton Parker), OF/P Aneas Dennis.
Key newcomers: INF/P Joelvin Dilonte, INF/P Karl Johnson (So.), 1B/P Naseer Harris (So.), C/P/OF Jace Henson (Fr.), C/P/OF Carter Edge (Fr.).
Outlook: South Cobb returns most of its team and will have a few talented newcomers that should help the Eagles improve upon last season.
Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
Coach: Jim Tejcek, First season
Key players: OF Darnell Mundin (Sr.), C Ryan Cross (Jr.), OF Ben Power (Sr.), OF Austin Wright (Jr.), SS KK Towe (So.).
Key loss: P/INF Cade Caldwell
Key newcomers: P Lucas Morici (So.), INF Tyler Stevenson (So.), P Walter Stuart (So.), INF/P Pedro Luciano (So.).
Outlook: Sprayberry is young and will be playing multiple sophomores on a regular basis. On the bright side, the Yellow Jackets appear to be solid defensively, but the pitching staff is inexperienced and will have to throw strikes to succeed.
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Dan Garofano, First season
Last year:7-13 overall, 7-10 in Region 6A.
Key players: SS Gino Groover (Sr.), 1B Charlie Condon (Jr.), OF/1B Nick Addison (Jr.), P Ryan Bitter (Jr.), P Sam Taylor (Jr.), P/OF Davis Hodges (So.), OF Jake Tasman (Sr.).
Key losses: None
Key newcomers: OF DJ Dennis (Fr.), INF/P Amari Dennis (So.), P/INF Ashton Pass (Fr.), C/INF Jason Hebert (Fr.), C Harrison McClure (So.), INF/P Gavin Sollenberger (So.).
Outlook: Defense is expecting to be a strength for Walker this season, but with a new coach, the system has yet to be put into place and players may need a few games to get comfortable.
Walton Raiders
Coach: Shane Amos, 32nd season
Last year: 23-11-1 overall, 11-4 Region 4AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Key players: C Jared “Bear” Jones (So.), 2B Ben Anderson (Sr.), OF Mac Williams (Sr.), P David Sickles (Sr.), P Colin Stewart (Sr.), P Cooper Haseley (Sr.), P Oliver Wood (Jr.).
Key losses: 3B John Giesler (Georgia Tech), 1B Luke Boynton (Nebraska), Pierce Gallo (Clemson), Brandon Nikitaides (East Tennessee), Bobby Spencer (Xavier), Justin Carr (Berry), William Marconi (Oglethorpe), Jacob Baldino (Virginia).
Key newcomers: SS Kristian Campbell (Jr.), 3B Eli Pilger (Jr.), 1B Harry Mintz (Sr.), OF/2B Cade Thompson (So.), C Peyton Benson (So.), 1B/OF Nick Brooks (Jr.), OF Adam Haber (Jr.), OF JD Key (Jr.), OF Evan Crow (Sr.), 3B/C Charlie Jordan (Jr.), OF/P Devan Bhatia (Jr.), P Ben Stoddard (So.), 3B Carl Adler (Sr.), P Jack Hart (Jr.), OF Jack Story (Jr.).
Outlook: Walton will have to depend on fielding while the pitchers and hitters get situated. There are a few who lack in varsity experience, which means they may have to grow up quickly.
Wheeler Wildcats
Coach: Mark Collins, Fourth season
Last year: 15-16 overall, 7-8 in Region 2AAAAAAA, first round Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Key players: P/1B Leo Giannoni (Sr.), C Will Mahoney (Jr.), 3B Josh Musser (Jr.), OF Michael Porter (Jr.), C/OF Freddie Hartzell (So.), OF Jaden Brown (Sro.), P Christian Lammie (Jr.), P/1B Jeremy Payne (Sr.), P nick Stiles (Sr.), P Evan Jameson (Sr.).
Key losses: P Jeff Norman (LeGrange), 3B Noah Welkis (Reinhardt), SS Brian Yapkowitz, P Arya Mevada (Cal Tech).
Key newcomers: SS Caden Felton (So.), P Ben Bowman (Jr.), 2B/C Drew Marshall (Fr.), 2B CJ Brennan.
Outlook: This could be a rebuilding year for Wheeler with a young team this season.
Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
Coach: Mike Shaheen, Second season
Last year: 12-13 overall, 6-8 in Region 6A
Key players: OF Ian Kennedy (Sr.), C Davis Eaton (Sr.), P Braeden Swilley (Sr.), OF Cole Long (So.), P Carlie Baxter (So.), P Cooper Craig (So.).
Key losses: None
Key newcomers: SS Cole Peterson (So.), C Harris Wright (So.).
Outlook: Whitefield appears to be set at pitching, but the Wolfpack are also young and should improve as the season progresses.
