in the third quarter, which put St. Joseph’s (0-1) on the Marietta 7-yard line.
Thanks largely to Marietta’s defense, St. Joseph’s had to settle for a 22-yard field goal, allowing the Blue Devils to keep their lead at 14-10.
Marietta also made a critical red-zone stop in the first quarter after a 9-yard run by St. Joseph’s Kolbe Burrell put the Hawks on the 5. Then, Jimmie Craig delivered a third-down sack before St. Joseph’s missed a 29-yard field goal.
Midway through the third quarter, Marietta stopped another St. Joseph’s drive in its own territory when Ezekial Durham-Campbell picked off a pass from Ohio State commit Kyle McCord.
Marietta’s only breakdown on defense came late in the fourth quarter when three penalties that cost 42 yards set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Liam Johnson.
Despite the one setback, Marietta coach Richard Morgan still spoke highly about the Blue Devils’ defensive performance Friday night.
“Uncharacteristically, we had too many penalties, we dropped too many passes, we missed too many plays, but our defense was at our best,” Morgan said. “The defense carried us until we had a minute left, and then we drove 80 yards and won the game.”
It was a defensive battle between the teams throughout the first quarter and most of the second.
After St. Joseph’s scored first to take a 7-0 lead with 5:10 remaining in the half, Marietta found its rhythm and answered back when Kimani Vidal scored from 1 yard out.
Vidal finished with 67 yards on 13 carries. Gilbert led in receiving with six catches for 111 yards.
