Atlanta plastic surgeon Michael N. Mirzabeigi is helping breast cancer survivors restore their sense of self by performing surgeries to restore sensation in their chest.
Mirzabeigi practices at Atlanta Plastic Surgery and has been performing Resensation surgery now for four years. When nerves are severed during a mastectomy, nerve signals are disrupted and can leave a women with partial to complete numbness in their breasts extending from their collarbone to their belly button.
Mirzabeigi compares the feeling to the numbness and awkward feeling experienced after a dental procedure. The numbness in a woman’s chest may be similar, but much more permanent and over a much larger area of the body.
For women who want to regain sensation in the chest back, Mirzabeigi bridges the gap between the nerves in the chest that were cut during the mastectomy using allograft nerve tissue. Using Resensation, the nerves gradually regenerate, potentially restoring sensation and becoming a part of the patient’s body in the process.
"Feeling is an important, natural function of a woman’s breast that plays a significant role in their quality of life and their physical safety," he said. "Before Resensation, there wasn’t a consistent surgical solution to repair the nerves, so numbness was generally accepted. This procedure has changed that. With Resensation, I can perform a nerve repair and help women feel like themselves again."
One of his patients is Stephanie Stevenson, who first discovered lumps in her breasts in 2013. Her breasts began leaking in 2015, but after running some tests, doctors told her it was nothing. Then in 2019, they began leaking again. Stevenson was shuffled from doctor to doctor until she eventually had a biopsy and doctors confirmed, that yes, she had breast cancer. She was quickly scheduled for a unilateral mastectomy scheduled for a unilateral mastectomy and reconstruction.
Stevenson had her surgery July 16, 2019 and has been cancer free for two years. Like others, Stevenson didn't know loss of sensation would be an issue.
"I had no idea it was a thing, and to be honest with you, even going to my doctor visits. . .you really don't hear past 'mastectomy' or 'lumpectomy,'" Stevenson said. "I don't know that a lot of women realize that you're going to lose sensation because I definitely did not know that."
Stevenson said her focus wasn't immediately on her loss of sensation during her recovery until all her surgeries were done.
"My kids were young and so that that was difficult," she said. "My son was three and I wasn't able to pick him up and hold him. So that was that was definitely challenging."
"Post-mastectomy numbness can severely impact a woman’s long-term quality of life," Mirzabeigi said. "It can be devastating in even the most unexpected ways, affecting things like their body image, and psychological health. Imagine not fully being able to feel a hug. It can also mean a higher risk of injury. When your chest is numb you may not feel when water is too hot, when you bump into something, or even a burn on your chest while cooking or sunbathing."
Following her surgery, Stevenson now once again has sensation in her breasts and said she is finally feeling like herself again.
"I am grateful for the Resensation — the small things and the big things like hugging my family and that type of thing where the Resensation has its benefits," Stevenson said.
According to the National Cancer Institute, 12.9% of women born in the United States will develop breast cancer. Studies have also shown that women who have undergone breast nerve repair experience a higher quality of life, which includes better body image, higher self-esteem, fewer physical limitations and increased overall physical and emotional health and well-being.
"With Resensation, I can help more women avoid facing the rest of their life with an unexpectedly numb chest," Mirzabeigi said. "This is a significant step to improve quality of life for patients like Stephanie who is a young mom, wife, and teacher."
Stevenson credits her recovery to not only Mirzabeigi, but the strong support of her family.
"I have such a supportive family and that is such a blessing," Stevenson said. "My husband has just been wonderful. . .I don't know how I would have made it through without my loved ones."
