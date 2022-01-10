Mayor Andre Dickens has begun appointing staff to his executive team, including Lisa Y. Gordon, President and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, as Chief Operating Officer.
Under Gordon’s leadership, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity launched the $25 million development of Browns Mill Village in southeast Atlanta that featured 150 affordable homes and townhomes. Gordon also was the architect of the City of Atlanta’s first five-year financial plan, which led the government out of an $80-million deficit, built the City’s reserves and increased the City’s bond rating to A.
Recently recognized on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2021 Power 100 Most Influential Atlantans list, Gordon also served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Beltline, Inc., where she helped create the Beltline’s 10-year strategic plan. Gordon has been the assistant city manager for Austin, Texas and served as city manager for the City of East Point.
“Lisa has deep experience in municipal government leadership,” Dickens. “As a former cabinet officer and policy advisor in the Franklin administration, she brings strong knowledge of Atlanta and city government to this important role. We are excited to have her on the team.”
Gordon is a graduate of Georgetown University and received a master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University and a second master’s degree from Nova Southeastern.
Jon Keen — who was appointed and confirmed as COO in 2020 — agreed to remain with the city short-term to assist with the Mayoral and COO transitions.
“We are thankful for the strong leadership and dedication Jon has given to the City of Atlanta as COO," Dickens said. "He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are grateful that he will be supporting Lisa with her transition into the role."
Gordon’s first day will be Feb. 7, and her appointment will be sent to the Atlanta City Council for confirmation.
Other key appointments to the administration include Courtney English as Senior Advisor to the Mayor. English served as the former Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair and previously worked with the housing non-profit, Star-C as Director of Community Development.
Austin Wagner has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff. Wagner has worked as a legislative strategist for the minority leadership in the Georgia House of Representatives. He also served as a city council member in Smyrna, and as Communications Director for Mayor Dickens’ campaign.
Theo Pace has been selected as Deputy Chief of Staff beginning Jan. 31. Pace is a City Hall veteran, attorney and currently serves as the Director of City Council Staff. Before that he was a legislative research and policy analyst for the city of Atlanta.
Kenyatta Mitchell has also been appointed as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. Mitchell previously served as Associate Vice President of Government Relations for HNTB. She also served as principal for a government affair consulting firm with nearly 20 years of leadership in government affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.