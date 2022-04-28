Students from the Atlanta Girls School were able to hear stories of the Holocaust from the son of two survivors at at the traveling exhibition, “Whoever Saves a Single Life...Rescuers of Jews During the Holocaust.”
Created by The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, the exhibition is at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue through May 8 and highlights the heroic efforts of non-Jews who saved Jewish lives during the Holocaust. The exhibit first debuted at the United Nations in 2013.
Led by synagogue member Doris Goldstein, the students toured the exhibit before hearing from Morris Podber, son of two Holocaust survivors. Goldstein explained the name of the exhibit is a Jewish idea of saving the whole world.
"We all make up a community, we all have the capacity for moral courage," Goldstein said. "All of us, each one of us could be a whole world unto ourselves. So the Jewish idea is that one person saves one person, they save the whole world."
The exhibition consists of 19 panels, 10 of which showcase different forms of rescue such as Webs of Survival: Rescue Networks; Taking Action: Young Rescuers; Faith in Action: Religious Rescue; From Words to Deeds: Americans in Europe; Defying Orders: Rescue in Uniform.
"We're not powerless," Goldstein said. "We all as I said, we are a whole world into ourselves, so we're not powerless. We have the capacity to do good and of course we have the capacity not to do good. We all have the same thing with us, but none of us are any different, but here are examples of people who use that capacity for good to save other people."
Following the exhibit, students filed into the worship area to hear the stories of Holocaust survivors and Podber' father, Abraham M. Podber.
Abraham Podber was born Vishneve, Poland in 1919, where Morris Podber said his father lived along side Polish Christrians. Once the Nazis invaded his town in 1941, Abraham Podber's older brother was murdered by Nazis. Two of his older brothers were able to escape to Siberia, but Abraham and countless others were corralled into ghettos. At one point, Nazis gathered 118 Jews in the woods to dig mass graves. One man escaped through the woods, Morris Podber said.
Abraham Podber and 38 others were forced to bury the remaining 80.
Two days later, Nazis gathered the entire town in its civic center. Abraham Podber and a friend fled to the woods as Nazis shot after them. Morris Sodber said his father and his friend weren't hit, but dropped to the ground and played dead. Nazi soldiers approached them, jabbing them with weapons, believing they were dead.
"They stayed out there and as they watched, they saw the whole town go into the building," Morris Podber said. "They locked it and torched the building, including his parents and two sisters."
Afterword, Abraham Podber was sent to Stutthof, where he was given a gold Star of David to be worn on his chest. Four months later, Abhrama Podber was sent to Dachau concentration camp in Germany and then Kaufering, a subcamp of Dachau.
"It was supposed to be the most brutal camp of all the camps workwise," Morris Podber said. "I mean, they just tortured people. It wasn't a killing camp like Auschwitz and Birkenau. It was more of just a brutal, work hard type of camp. Some of the type of work they did, for example, was like carrying 100 pounds of bags of cement across fields. It was just really torturous work and lot of people died from disease, from overwork."
Kaufering was liberated by American Army's 12th Armored Division and 101st Airborne Division April 27 and 28, 1945. Once liberated, Abraham Podber was sent to a displacement camp, where he was reunited with his two remaining brothers and met his wife, Phyllis Sonshein Podber.
"One of his brothers comes up to my father and says, 'There's this beautiful woman I want you to meet,'" Morris Podber said. "So he met this woman. It turns out it was my mother and they ended up getting married in the (displacement) camp."
The Podber's were in the displacement camp before Abraham and Phyllis Podber moved to Atlanta in 1949. Local families helped sponsor the husband and wife as worked in the grocery business. Abraham and Phyllis Podber were married for 62 years before Abraham Podber died in 2011. Phyllis Podber is 93 years old.
Morris Podber said his parents never told him about their experiences in the concentration camps until Morris' children asked their grandparents about it.
"When I had children is when they talked to started talking about it," Morris Podber said. "It was never talked about in our house. It was too painful."
The exhibit is open to individuals, local churches, synagogue and interfaith groups, and students in middle and high school by appointment. To organize a visit, please contact the synagogue at (404) 603-5741.
