Two arrest warrants from late June provide new details about the sequence of events leading up to the shooting Thursday night that left two Cobb sheriff’s deputies dead.
On June 30, two warrants for theft by deception were issued for Christopher James Cook. Cook’s address is listed by police as 2474 Hampton Glen Court, the house where the shooting occurred Thursday night.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the two deputies killed, nor the names of two suspects who were taken into custody after a lengthy standoff.
But Sheriff Craig Owens said at a press conference after midnight Friday that the deputies had been serving a warrant for failure to appear related to a theft by deception case.
According to the June 30 warrants, in February, Cook sold a yellow gold rope chain, a yellow gold diamond pendant and a white gold pendant chain to Value Pawn and Jewelry on Austell Road, for $425.
But the jewelry, police allege in the warrants, was stolen by Cook himself.
According to a February Cobb County police report, Brian Golden, a 54-year-old east Cobb resident, told police that his nephew, Christopher Golden, along with Cook, had stolen jewelry from him worth approximately $18,000.
In the report, both Cook, 32, and Christopher Golden, 30, are listed as living at the location of Thursday’s shooting.
Brian Golden had been in the hospital due to a health condition, he told police, and had asked Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook to pick up jewelry and guns from his home and hold it for safekeeping.
Upon being discharged at the end of January, Brian Golden asked for the items back. Cook gave the guns back, but charged Brian Golden $100 for them, according to the report. The jewelry was never returned, and Brian Golden’s messages went unanswered.
Brian Golden was worried that the jewelry had been pawned for cash. He contacted police “because he has given them enough chances on returning his items,” an officer wrote in the report.
The shooting occurred in the Hampton Glen subdivision near the intersection of John Ward and Irwin roads, close to Cheatham Hill Elementary School.
Owens said at the press conference the suspects were taken into custody peacefully, and were being held for questioning by the Cobb County Police Department, which is handling the investigation.
According to Owens, the deputies knocked on the door of the home and rang the doorbell, but nobody responded.
“As they were going back to the car, a vehicle drove up, which they assumed was the suspect who lived there. And as they got back out of the car … shots were fired,” the sheriff said.
The shooting brought a massive police response to the neighborhood, including officers from Cobb County, Marietta, Kennesaw, Austell, Powder Springs, Cobb County schools, Georgia State Patrol and a host of metro area sheriff’s offices.
The sheriff’s office had not released new details since the press conference, as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.
“What words can you say when you lose your family member? And those words don't come easy,” Owens said at the press conference. “But just speaking straight from the heart, I would just say just pray for us, because we need it. Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.