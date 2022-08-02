Stacey Abrams group Fair Fight is urging residents to pressure the Cobb County Board of Elections to offer Sunday voting and more early voting options when it meets Monday.
"Cobb County Board of Elections is meeting on Monday, August 8th to finalize their early voting plans ahead of the November General Election and they need to hear from voters like you about why more early voting days and hours are so important! Can we count on you to email the Board TODAY to let them know how critical Sunday voting and increased early voting locations are to you?" Fair Fight says in an email.
The email urges people to email the elections board "as soon as possible. Please make your email personal, let them know you’re a Cobb County resident, share your voting experience and let the Board know why two days of Sunday voting and adding additional early voting locations is important to you."
Before signing off, the group's Democracy Watch Team asks that anyone who hears back from the board email it at DemocracyWatch@fairfightaction.com and let them know what was said.
REPORT FOR DUTY: Catherine Pozniak, the Democrat challenging Republican Cobb school board Chair David Chastain in the November election, has gotten the call-up.
Pozniak said in a Sunday Facebook video, as an education officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, she’s received orders to report for six weeks of active duty training.
“I advise commanders and civilian counterparts on how to establish strong educational systems in places that have experienced conflict and instability,” Pozniak said in a video posted on social media.
After this week, Capt. Pozniak will not be able to campaign in person until mid-September.
“Although I will miss office hours and seeing you around the community, I am proud to continue my family's tradition of military service as a third generation soldier,” she said. “While I am serving, I ask that you continue to engage with our campaign team through our website and social media. My response time for email will be a little bit slower, but I'll continue to provide regular virtual updates. Six weeks is going to fly by and Election Day on Nov. 8 will be here before we know it. I am grateful to work with such an incredible group of volunteers, including many of you who are so dedicated to our students. I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail with you when I return in September.”
GOING ELECTRIC: State Rep. Don Parsons, R-Northeast Cobb, has come to the defense of electric cars in post on his social media page. Parsons writes that electric vehicles have been around for a long time.
"Until the addition of the electric starter and other refinements on gasoline fueled vehicles, the electric vehicle was the natural choice of women (starting an engine with a crank can break an arm of a strong man and evs are cleaner in every way). Detroit Electric sold evs until 1937. The largest contributor to carbon in the U.S. is the internal combustion engine powered vehicle. Regardless of the fuel mix used to generate electricity, state by state, that fuel is used exponentially more efficiently in evs than gasoline or diesel fuel in internal combustion engine powered vehicles. That is especially so in Georgia where we have significant clean nuclear power with more to come on line. Despite totally erroneous information in memes I've seen, the cost of charging an ev is less expensive than buying gasoline or diesel fuel (national average for a kilowatt hour of electricity is 13 cents, 12 cents in Georgia). That puts the cost per hour of charging at a level 2 charger at about $0.79 at which a charge takes from 4 to 6 hours. Level 3 charging stations, which are becoming more prevalent can deliver a full charge in about 30 minutes. Electric vehicle drivers often charge the vehicles at home overnight. I do not own an ev, but I expect I will when I'm ready. I see absolutely no reason for this to be a partisan issue as some work so hard to make it into. The use of taxpayer dollars to incentivize the purchase of evs and charging stations is one thing, but the decision by individuals to purchase vehicles that are cleaner, more efficient, less expensive to fuel and help create a carbon-less atmosphere is quite another that I am happy and enthusiastic to support.
PORK: U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, wrote us this week to let us know he’s bringing home the bacon.
As we reported last month, Scott requested a series of items for his 13th Congressional District as part of his earmark asks for this year. Three of those advanced out of the U.S. House:
- $2 million for an Austell bus transfer center near Wellstar Cobb Hospital;
- $1 million for a pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway to connect Smyrna to the Battery and Truist Park;
- And $900,000 for the ongoing Chattahoochee Riverlands project, which plans to build a continuous greenway along the river.
Final approval is pending passage of a mutually-agreed-upon appropriations bill in both chambers of Congress.
IN MEMORIAM: Friends of the late Barbara Hickey continued the annual tradition of honoring her birthday by meeting for lunch at the Swan Coach House in Atlanta.
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell tells us the tradition was kicked off in 2018 after Hickey’s passing.
Shown left to right are Hickey’s friends Millie Rogers, Pat Huey, Rose Wing, JoAnn Birrell, Jim Hickey Bobbie Frantz, Cecilia Rowe, Sherry Roedl, Rosan Hall and Cindy Theiler.
AS PART OF THE 2016 and 2022 SPLOST programs, the county has purchased approximately 21 acres of land on Smyrna Powder Springs Road next to Birney Elementary School and Milford Park to build a recreation/community center. The building will be approximately 25,000 square feet, is expected to serve all ages and possibly include a basketball gymnasium, classrooms, meeting spaces and exercise areas. Once all public input is received, the design will begin and should be completed within a year. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2023, with the building being open for use in late 2024.
A RIBBON-CUTTING ceremony to celebrate the opening of Old Clarkdale Park will be Aug. 6 starting at 4 p.m. The free event will feature children's activities, giveaways, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and a screening of Disney's The Rookie. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6 p.m. Participants can bring blankets and chairs for the movie. Parking will be at the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell. Shuttle service will be provided to the park, which is a six-acre passive park with a pavilion, restrooms, a community garden with a shed, playground, adult exercise equipment and an ADA-accessible walking path.
COBB PARKS' Natural Resources Management unit recently hosted the annual Fishing Rodeos at four different parks. Each had a great turnout. The Top 5 winners at Hyde Farm Park were Ben Lewis, Aryn Han, Maximus Pathammavong, Robert Brown and Daniel San Miguel; at Lost Mountain Park were Matthew Nash, Max Sigourney, Henry Watson, Lucy Watson and Brixton Lummus; and at Ebeneezer Downs Park were Sean McGinnis, Maximus Pathammavong, Jackson Woodruff, Matthew Martinez and Landon Perry.
