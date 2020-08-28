Now that the Democrat and Republican conventions are over, who did better and how will that help President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden win the White House?
One of the main takeaways for Dr. Kerwin Swint, director of the School of Government and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University, is that Republicans put on a better show visually.
“The production values, the color, the photography, the staging, the timing, the story telling, it was all done much better from a production and storytelling and visual standpoint. I don’t think anybody being honest would really disagree with that,” Swint said, adding, “One of my thoughts is that Trump knows how to do good TV.”
Another takeaway was that Democrats were represented by a lot of celebrities — Hollywood actors, TV stars, singers — whereas Republicans were represented by a more common person such as a lobster fisher and dairy farmer.
“Which usually connects better,” Swint said.
Haven't we seen this movie four years ago? And if it didn't work for Democrats then, why are they doing it again?
“I think the Dems believe that they’re winning, that they’re ahead and they wanted to have something familiar, safe, get-it-in-the-can and move on, that’s what strikes me about it,” he said.
Turning to substance, what was the takeaway from each convention’s message?
“The Democrats' message was that we don’t like Donald Trump. Donald Trump is a bad person and Donald Trump is a bad president. But they didn’t go into a lot of details about what they would do different. They talked about issues in a really macro way without much substance,” Swint said. “Whereas Republicans went into more detail about what’s been accomplished in the last four years on the economy, on foreign policy, on manufacturing and all those sorts of things, went into a little more detail, a little more substance and a defense of Trump's last four years.”
What Republicans didn't do was go into much policy detail about the next four years, Swint said, something Trump touched on toward the end of his speech.
“But in general I would say that the Republicans had a more focused policy message on especially the economy and on COVID and on things like illegal immigration, foreign policy, all that sort of thing I think they did a better job of focusing.”
He believes Republicans were also effective in highlighting their minority support, citing Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker’s comment at the convention, where he said he’s been friends with Trump for 37 years and is insulted by anyone who believes he’d be friends with a racist.
“I thought that was pretty effective so I think Republicans might have helped themselves in that message in particular,” Swint said.
The value of things like conventions and debates is the opportunity for people to see a message and presentation unfiltered by the media.
“So much of what voters get access to is commentary and reporting that’s been edited, that’s been focused on a narrative, whereas in live productions like this, it’s unedited so they get to see it for themselves, I think that’s the value.”
The takeaway is simple. Politicos may have Biden in the lead, but it's a mistake to count Trump out just as it was a mistake when everyone did so four years ago.
“It’s far from over,” Swint said.
SEX SHOP SAGA: A mobile sign is the latest contrivance drawing the ire of Cobb County officials and east Cobb residents in the ongoing controversy over the Tokyo Valentino adult novelty store on Johnson Ferry Road.
The store, which is located across from the Merchant’s Walk shopping center, drew the attention of nearby residents who didn’t cotton to a sex shop in their neighborhood when it opened in June. The county is currently in the middle of a series of hearings on an ordinance that would overhaul how such stores are defined and regulated.
The mobile sign was spotted early this week underneath a large billboard in front of the store. Unlike the billboard, which only shows the store’s name and logo, the mobile sign has a large pin-up style illustration of a scantily-clad woman with a short list of some of the store’s wares: “lingerie, pipes, novelties, adult toys — lubes.”
Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt confirmed the sign was in violation of local regulations on mobile signs. Code enforcement representatives gave the business a warning Monday that they had five days to remove it. If the sign is still there at the end of the day Friday, Tokyo Valentino will be issued a citation Monday, Cavitt said.
Joshua McCabe filed a complaint with the county and wrote to the MDJ that he was told the sign would be able to stay up during the timeframe the county gave the store to fix the issue.
“It is completely unacceptable that the owner knows this and is purposefully taking advantage of this period of time for his monstrosity sized advertising,” McCabe said in an email.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on Tuesday about the proposed ordinance, but no residents showed up to speak there or offered to weigh in remotely. The item will go before the Cobb County Planning Commission for a recommendation Sept. 1, and the commissioners will hold a second public hearing and a final vote Sept. 8.
APPOINTMENTS: Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Neera Bahl as an appellate division judge on the State Board of Workers’ Compensation. Bahl served as the Cobb GOP’s appointment on the Cobb Board of Elections. With her latest appointment, Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd said former elections board member Pat Gartland will serve the rest of Bahl’s term, three more years.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: MDJ Sports Editor John Bednarowski is the speaker at the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club’s Monday meeting. The meeting, which is virtual, begins at noon.
Bednarowski will speak about high school football this season in Cobb County, the impact on the players and where we go from here. For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email to be given the access code to the meeting.
ENDORSEMENTS: Kevin Nicholas, who ran against Fitz Johnson in the Republican primary for the seat held by retiring Commissioner Bob Ott, has endorsed Johnson. Johnson faces Democrat Jerica Richardson in November. Richardson picked up her own endorsement this week from U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff. Ossoff and Richardson go back: The pair met years ago as campaign staffers, according to Richardson’s campaign.
GATEKEEPING: To get the right answer, ask the right person.
The question seemed simple enough. What’s it cost to run the county bus system?
This week, the MDJ explored how ridership on CobbLinc buses is rebounding from the pandemic. Cobb County received over $18 million in federal CARES Act funding to keep the public transit running, and as part of his article reporter Ryan Kolakowski wanted to know the costs.
When asked, county spokesperson Ross Cavitt told the MDJ that CobbLinc does not pay for itself at the fare box and requires subsidies from the county to fund operations.
But what’s it cost to run the county bus system?
Neither Cavitt nor the the Cobb County Department of Transportation would provide a breakdown of CobbLinc finances or specify how much the system costs each year. They did provide a fiscal year 2019 summary — a document rife with numbers that still didn’t answer the question.
What’s it cost to run the county bus system?
On to outgoing Commissioner Bob Ott, who rang the Department of Transportation. Ott got back with the MDJ within 45 seconds: It costs about $25 million to operate CobbLinc each year, he said, adding that less than a quarter of that funding comes from passenger fares.
“The county’s general fund pays about 50% of that. Federal grants is between 25 and 30% and then fare box is the remainder,” Ott said.
So why was that information so difficult to track down?
“Transit is a complicated financial picture,” Cavitt said, “since they are funded by multiple sources.”
Or maybe it depends on who’s asking the question.
