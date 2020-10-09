A week after postponing a campaign stop in Kennesaw, Donald Trump Jr. is once again planning to visit Cobb County.
Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, will speak at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw on Monday at 6 p.m. as part of his father’s reelection campaign. Trump Jr. will also make a campaign stop in Savannah on Monday morning.
Trump Jr. previously scheduled a Kennesaw visit for Oct. 5, but that event was postponed after the president contracted COVID-19.
DUELING GOVERNORS: Democrat Jerica Richardson and Republican Fitz Johnson are locked in a battle royal over who will succeed retiring Commissioner Bob Ott in the Nov. 3 election.
This week Richardson released one of her bigger endorsements from former Gov. Roy Barnes, who said she is “ready to lead.”
“More importantly, she is ready to listen to every voice in Cobb, Democrat and Republican, to collaborate and discover the best way to move us all forward into the future,” Barnes said.
“She is transparent, she has a vision, and I look forward to seeing her on the Board of Commissioners working for the families of Cobb County.”
Not to be outdone, Gov. Brian Kemp is billed as a special guest at an Oct. 20 fundraiser for Johnson.
Suggested donation levels are $250 to attend, $500 to host, $1,000 and $2,800.
The Johnson fundraiser is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 4135 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna, Georgia, 30080.
How ‘bout dem Braves?
Four shutouts in five post-season games. Two sweeps. Dodgers come next in the NL Championship Series.
Former Cobb Chairmen Tim Lee, known as “the man who brought the Braves to Cobb,” has to be smiling from up there behind the pearly gates.
A couple points:
Tough to discern Major League Baseball’s logic in now allowing fans into the stadium. All season and through the two-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, fans were forced to gather outside Truist Park if they wanted to be “at the game.”
Now that the team is in Houston, the Braves are letting fans into the Smyrna ballpark — ticket required. Even though socially distant, we have to ask what’s different between then and now.
Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce weighed in on the Braves’ performance and predicted they’ll win it all this year. A true Braves fan (despite his 2016 campaign strategy that criticized the deal that brought the team to Cobb County), the chairman guarantees if L.A. ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw gets the call to the mound, the Braves will win.
“He just doesn’t do well in playoff games,” Boyce told AT Friday. “This guy’s going to the Hall of Fame, there’s no question about that. But man, when he gets into the playoffs, he seems to lose his mojo.”
Plus, Boyce said, “The Braves have got bats.”
Going into this year’s playoffs, Kershaw sported a 2.43 career regular-season ERA, compared to a 4.43 ERA in the playoffs.
Game 1 of the NLCS is Monday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Time … and starting pitchers …. to be determined.
APPOINTMENTS: Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy has appointed Judge Michael E. McLaughlin and Sonja N. Brown to serve as full-time magistrate judges. McLaughlin and Brown will fill the vacancies created by Judge Kellie Hill’s recent election to the Superior Court bench and Judge Gerald Moore’s decision to leave the bench at the end of the year.
Murphy said the two were selected after an open application and interview process from a competitive field of over 30 well-qualified candidates. The Cobb Superior Court judges unanimously confirmed Murphy’s appointments, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
McLaughlin is the dean of the Cobb County Magistrate Court bench. After first being appointed in 1985, he has served continuously with six different chief magistrates. He has lived in east Cobb with his wife Michelle for over 30 years. The McLaughlins have two adult children and attend Johnson Ferry Baptist Church and the Catholic Church of St. Ann.
Brown currently serves as the director of community affairs at the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. A resident of Cobb County for over 20 years and a proud aunt, she lives with her family in Kennesaw and attends Central United Methodist Church in Atlanta.
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: Janine Eveler, director of Cobb County Elections, will speak to the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club during its Monday virtual meeting. To make a reservation, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email address so the club can send you the access code to the meeting.
FAST & FURIOUS: Although the Cobb County Police Department’s Precinct 2, which covers south Cobb, remains the busiest in the department, crime this year is still down relative to years past, Lt. Eric Yeager said at a meeting of the South Cobb Business Association this week.
Nevertheless, burglaries in the area are up a tick, and the department is gearing up to hit another area scourge in the coming weeks: street racers.
“We’re going to aggressively go after them,” Yeager said. “We’ve done that once before, and had great success.
“We’re going to hit them hard throughout the county and try to protect the citizens who are driving around,” he continued. “These characters are getting out of control with their driving, their racing. You've got a few fatalities in the last month or two, where street racers were the cause of it, and they killed individuals who were not even — they're just driving down the road. So we are going to aggressively go after them in a couple of weeks, once we get all the details ironed out, and manpower setup.”
SPEAKER CIRCUIT: History buffs, especially those interested in the women’s suffrage movement, will have the opportunity to hear a talk about the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“A Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment of the US Constitution giving Women Voting Rights” will be hosted by the Marietta Rotary and the Marietta Metro Rotary clubs at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center.
The guest speaker is Tyler L. Boyd, author of “Tennessee Stateman Harry T. Burn,” a biography of the author’s great-grand uncle, Harry Thomas Burn. Burn was a Tennessee legislator who was a key vote in making the state the 36th to ratify the 19th Amendment, providing the two-thirds majority needed to give women the right to vote. The program will start after a happy hour at 6:30 p.m.
There is no charge to attend for dues-paying members of either Rotary club. For non-Rotarians, dinner is $35. All attendees must register at www.mariettarotary.org.
POLITICAL PLATTER: Last weekend, dozens gathered with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, and former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, R-Roswell, to rally in support of police at Marietta’s Al Bishop Softball Complex. At the event, which featured live music and a food truck — providing a feel of the pre-coronavirus times — Collins, who is running for U.S. Senate, and Handel, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, stated how they differed from their opponents.
Collins, in a field of more than a dozen candidates, faces competition on the right from U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, and on the left from the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Collins said he brings a proven track record to the special election race.
“We’re tested. We’re proven. We’re trusted,” Collins said. “We have a conservative vision for Georgia that actually gets real results, fighting for criminal justice reform, working with broadband and internet and working for our agricultural community. We’re the only one that can actually provide that for the state of Georgia and be ready to go on day one.”
As of Friday morning, the RealClear Politics polling average shows Warnock leading the pack with 25.3% of the vote. Loeffler appeared second at 22.8%, and Collins third with 21.3%. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote in November’s special election, the top two will go to a runoff.
Handel said she is an active member of the district’s community.
“I am present and engaged in our community,” Handel said. “These are serious times that really do require a serious leader to deal with a whole host of issues that families are facing in our district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.