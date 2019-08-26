Dr. Ali Kassamali will now practice at the Marietta and Camp Creek locations of Alliance Spine and Pain Centers.
The Marietta location is at 400 Tower Road, Suite 350 in Marietta.
Dr. Kassamali attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, where he remained for both his residency in Anesthesiology and fellowship in Interventional Pain Management. He specializes in neuromodulation, including both spinal cord stimulation as well as peripheral nerve stimulation.
He and each of the Alliance Spine and Pain providers focus on unique and innovative non-opioid treatments.
For more information, call 770-929-9033 or visit SpinePains.com.
