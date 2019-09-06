A 50-yard pass from Brody Rhodes to Ethan Dirrim on the first play from scrimmage was washed out by losses of yards on the next three plays.
Rhodes opened the next drive with a 66-yard rush that was negated by a lost fumble on the next snap, and a 39-yard pass from Dirrim to Chase Wright only resulted in a punt after a loss of yards and two incompletions.
“We know we have the playmakers,” Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. “We saw the kinds of things we can do when we’re playing smart. We had too many mistakes.”
An onside kick to start the second half resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Rhodes to Dirrim to cut the lead to 27-7, but Allatoona did not give up much else.
Rhodes finished just 12-of-35 passing for 141 yards. He did pick up a team-high 90 yards six carries, but the offense stagnated during a stretch from the second to fourth quarters, when Rhodes was just 3-of-19 for 18 yards and was picked off by Allatoona’s Shane Tesler.
“Our guys knew their assignments and locked in,” Varner said. “They have some good athletes on the outside. They showed us a couple times what they can do. We did a good job of getting pressure and limiting the damage, though.”
Allatoona will play its first road game next week when it visits River Ridge, while Creekview will have a good chance to start a new winning streak against Osborne.
“We as coaches have to do better,” Williams said. “We have to have our guys ready to come out and compete from the beginning.”
