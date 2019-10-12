CANTON — Allatoona may have been a little exhausted going into its Region 6AAAAAA championship match Saturday against a favored Sequoyah squad.
The Lady Buccaneers gave almost everything they had in rallying from two match points down to beat Harrison in a marathon three setter, only minutes before returning to court to play a best-of-5 match against the host Lady Chiefs for the title.
While beating Sequoyah would be a daunting task with a fresh set of legs, the Lady Buccaneers gave what they had left in fighting from two sets down before succumbing 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 to the Lady Chiefs at The War Lodge.
Sequoyah was well rested, not having played since Friday when it beat Harrison in straight sets to advance to the championship.
“We came into this focusing on one other team, and that was Harrison,” Allatoona coach Joe Soley said. “When we got to the championship, we probably could have been a little drained.”
With the victory, Sequoyah will host Lanier in the first round Saturday while Allatoona heads to Tucker to face Habersham Central. Harrison, the region’s No. 3 seed, will head south to Glynn Academy to face Gainesville and No. 4 River Ridge will play at Apalachee.
Allatoona had impressive offensive numbers — setter Annie Smith had 50 assists, Chamblee Russell compiled 45 kills while Callie Miller finished with 16 — but they were not enough to overpower Sequoyah (37-1), especially during the first and fourth sets.
After the Lady Buccaneers (33-14) fought to stay alive by winning the third set, they seemed to have lost some energy at the start of the fourth.
Sequoyah jumped out to an early 6-1 lead on a five-point service run, and a six-point service run immediately after that opened a 13-2 Lady Chiefs lead.
With the odds stacked heavily against the Lady Buccaneers, they did everything they could to fight back, getting within five points on a Russell kill, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
When Allatoona found itself down by two sets after allowing the evenly-played second set to slip away, the Lady Buccaneers started passing better. They also got hitters Miller and O’Niece Roberts more involved, taking some of the burden off Russell.
Miller had six kills and a solo block in the first set alone. It took a few swings for Roberts to get going, but went on to finish with five kills with two coming late in the third set.
“Allatoona is going to score on you, we just have to answer,” Sequoyah coach John Edowards said. “It was really good to see, after losing Set 3, how we were going to respond, and we played great that fourth set.”
The match could have played out differently if Allatoona found a way to win the second set.
Ahead 22-21, an Allatoona service error allowed Sequoyah to tie it at, and an ace by Pecht put the Lady Chiefs in front. Allatoona tied it at 23-all on a Cayla Kalinowski kill, but a double hit call against Allatoona gave Sequoyah set point, and Siefert finished with a kill.
“They’re just smart,” Soley said. “They have set plays and we’re trying to read what we’re doing and our mental game probably wasn’t there in this particular match, but they know our hitters.”
Allatoona 3, Harrison 2: The Lady Buccaneers faced two match points against Harrison before rallying to beat their Cobb County rival 27-25, 22-25, 16-14 to advance to the Region 6AAAAAA championship.
They saved the first one on a Chamblee Russell kill before Annie Smith and Eliza Dockery combined for a block to tie it.
A Harrison passing error gave Allatoona its first match point attempt at 16-15 before Russell sealed the win with a kill.
In the first set against the Lady Hoyas, Allatoona lost a 21-16 lead and had to save two set points before finding a way to win it.
