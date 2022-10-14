Less than three weeks after firing Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech found its new athletic director, announcing the hiring of J Batt on Friday.
Batt, whose given name is Jason but goes by the initial, had been serving as the executive deputy AD, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at Alabama. He will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
“We’re excited to welcome J to Georgia Tech. His leadership experience at one of the most competitive programs in the nation and his extraordinary track record in fundraising and revenue generation will bring great value to Georgia Tech,” Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a release. “As a former ACC student-athlete, J has a keen appreciation for what it takes for students to compete at the highest level while pursuing a degree at a top academic institution. He values and shares our culture of excellence and integrity and our commitment to student well-being and success. I look forward to working with him to secure and invest the resources necessary for a successful athletics program.”
Stansbury had spent six year's as Georgia Tech's AD before he and football coach Geoff Collins were both fired Sept. 26. That began the search that eventually led to the 40-year-old Batt.
“My family and I truly appreciate President Cabrera and his team for this opportunity, and we are incredibly excited to join the Georgia Tech family,” Batt said. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters and fans to reach new heights on and off the field and to build on the rich tradition and history of this storied athletics department. We can’t wait to become a part of the Atlanta community. Go Jackets!”
Batt was named the top candidate by Cabrera following a national search led by Parker Executive Search. The selection process included interviews with a committee who recommended a set of finalists for consideration by Cabrera. The board of trustees of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association then voted unanimously to approve Cabrera’s proposal to appoint Batt.
Batt joined the Alabama athletic department as senior associate athletic director in 2017. He was promoted to COO and senior deputy athletic director in 2021, and then to executive deputy director, COO and chief revenue officer in 2022.
Previously, Batt was senior associate athletic director at East Carolina from 2013-17 and an associate AD at Maryland from 2011-13. He joined the Terrapins' staff in 2009.
Before his tenure at Maryland, Batt worked in athletic fundraising at James Madison, William & Mary and his alma mater, North Carolina.
A member of the Tar Heels' 2001 NCAA champion men's soccer team, Batt graduated from UNC with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications, and a master's degree in sports administration.
