A false alarm caused by human error led to multiple Cobb County School District campuses to be placed under a code red Monday, the district confirmed.
“Through human error, one of our staff members accidentally triggered a Code Red at multiple campuses,” a district spokesperson said. “This incident is being handled as a personnel matter.
“At no time was there any threat, nor were any of our students or staff in danger.”
The district would not say which schools were affected, or how many.
When the false alarm was triggered, “everyone involved responded quickly and as they were trained,” the district said.
The false alarms were canceled within “a few minutes,” the district said, and communication was sent out from each school within about 30 minutes.
Parents were notified of the error, the district said.
Cobb schools this year installed a new crisis alert system, Centegix, at all of its schools. The system, using badges that educators wear, is meant to enable staff to rapidly alert authorities in the case of an attack on a school. Employees can press a button on the badge to trigger an alert.
Centegix is meant to replace Alertpoint, a previous security system used in Cobb schools. In February 2021, a false “code red” Alertpoint alarm led to lockdowns across the district, and was initially chalked up to a technical glitch. Weeks later, school district officials said the alarm was intentionally triggered through a cyberattack.
