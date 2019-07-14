Editor’s Note: Below is the editorial that the Journal ran on Tuesday, July 15, 1969, the day before the launch of the Apollo 11 mission.
The Mission of Apollo 11 will be acted out before the eyes of the world as a technological and human triumph — or as a personal and national tragedy. There is precious little margin for error if man is to walk upon the moon and return alive to tell of its mysteries. Even in an age wed to science and secularism, the hazardous flight has taken on mystical overtones.
Since the dawn of civilization, man has dreamed of standing on the moon. Now $24 billion and the work of 20,000 corporations and 300,000 technicians seem capable of turning fantasy into destiny. The money and the machinery, however, are not the principal stuff of which the drama is made.
A special breed of 20th century human being will give spiritual meaning to the space adventure. There are some who think that the example set by the three Apollo astronauts will help civilize and uplift unruly mankind.
“The crossing of space,” science writer Arthur C. Clarke has said, “even though only a handful of men take part in it, may do much to reduce the tensions of our age by turning men’s minds outward and away from their tribal conflicts.” Yet we know that other triumphs of the human heart have had but passing effect on man’s inhumanity to man.
President John F. Kennedy foresaw one healing and unifying aspect of space exploration when he proposed in a message to Congress. May 25, 1961, that the United States commit itself to achieving a moon landing in this decade. “In a very real sense,” he said, “it will not be one man going to the moon — it will be an entire nation.”
But some regard his approach emphasizing national goals as too narrow. Man is drawn to space not only out of a sense of competition and curiosity but for reasons not wholly conscious. One space age philosopher put it this way: “Earth may perish someday, but the universe, for all science knows, may be eternal. Mankind on leaving Earth, has taken what could be the first step toward escaping our planet’s fate.”
That the escape to the moon seems certain to be won by the United States fits the prevailing aura of inevitability surrounding Apollo 11. Jules Verne a century ago assumed the Americans would be the first to visit the moon. “The Yankees,” he explained, “are engineers — just as the Italians are musicians and the Germans meta-physicians — by right of birth.”
But those who would use Apollo 11 as an excuse for self-approval are reminded that it was the Russians who, with Sputnik 1 on Oct. 4, 1957, achieved the first decisive breakout from the Earth’s gravitational field. That event has been described as “the most dramatic step in the enlargement of man’s consciousness of the external universe since Copernicus.” New superlatives no doubt will be found for an actual moon landing.
In the majesty of space, however, simplicity is best. The three American astronauts circling the moon last Christmas Eve aboard Apollo 8 contented themselves with reading aloud the Biblical story of creation.
And the Apollo 11 crew will leave behind them a metal plaque bearing a stark four-line inscription: “Here men from the planet earth/First set foot upon the moon/July 1969. A.D./We came in peace for all mankind.” In the airless reaches of the moonscape, the message could last a million years and become mankind’s epitaph.
