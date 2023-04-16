Law enforcement stand outside of Mahogany’s Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama, Sunday, April 16, 2023. A shooting at a birthday party on April 15 killed multiple people and injured others. Mike Cason/AL.com
DADEVILLE, Ala. — Authorities have been tightlipped about Saturday night’s shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, where at least four people were killed and 28 were injured.
There was no mention at a 10 a.m. press conference in Dadeville about arrests or suspects in the case. An AL.com reporter, who asked at the Dadeville jail if anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting, was told no.
Earlier Sunday, Dadeville Mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman Sr. was outside the courthouse, which is a block from where the shooting occurred.
Goodman has been mayor since 2020 and said he has lived in the city for 53 years. He was asked the level of concern in the community since police have not said if anyone is in custody.
“The community probably wants to make sure there’s no one around here that’s going to keep doing this,” Goodman said.
“They want to find out whether it was someone from another town or someone who was passing through. Their minds want to be settled that it wasn’t someone from here, or even from the next town.”
Goodman was asked what it will take for Dadeville to recover.
“It’s going to take prayer,” the mayor said.
“It’s going to take Dadeville coming together as one and helping one another out. We do that, and we keep God first then I’m sure God will bring us through it.”
The shooting occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville at Mahogany’s Masterpiece dance studio, a converted bank building.
Authorities confirmed the shooting began at a 16th birthday party.
Investigators were still at the scene more than 12 hours after the shooting.
Community leaders and athletic officials have said one of the fatalities was Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a Dadeville High School football player who had recently committed to Jacksonville State University to play wide receiver. The birthday party was for Dowdell’s sister, Alexis.
Dadeville experienced a shooting in August 2016 where five people were injured at the American Legion Hall on East Columbus Street. A Goodwater man was arrested a few weeks later, according to WSFA.
