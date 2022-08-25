The 2021 Georgia defense was a rare collection of talent and was a major reason that the Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years.
The five Georgia defenders selected in the first round of the NFL draft was the highest number ever from a single school.
Many of the departing players even managed to impart lessons on the other defenders before they left. Smael Mondon, for example, talked at length about the example set by his fellow inside linebackers in 2021.
"They showed us what it takes, the hard work you have to put in every day, the toughness, composure, resiliency, connection,” Mondon said. “They showed us what it takes to go all the way."
Despite the wisdom passed down by their predecessors, these Bulldogs are trying to distance themselves from the reputation established by last year’s team. Kamari Lassiter is one of the candidates to fill the vacated cornerback slot left by Derion Kendrick, and he said that he wants to create his own identity with this new defense.
“We’re not really into comparisons or anything like that,” Lassiter said. “We just try to be the best that we can be. You know, this is a different team, so we just gotta go with that mindset that we’re trying to be the best team that Georgia can be.”
Sophomore observations
Mondon and Lassiter are both entering their second campaign in college, with both of them primarily playing in reserve roles on the team in the prior season. The two agree that they’ve both grown since the beginning of freshman year. Lassiter specified that his development has revolved around establishing his identity in the locker room.
“I would say that I’ve been working on myself, personally, just trying to mature and become more of a leader,” he said.
Mondon, on the other hand, mentioned that his evolution has been twofold. Firstly, Mondon noted that he’s increased his playing weight to 225 pounds, a more formidable frame for the inside linebacker. He also emphasized the strides that he’s made on the mental side of the game, noting that change since his freshman outings.
“Just understanding the game better,” Mondon said. “Because whenever you understand the game better, I feel like it slows down a bit, and I think you can just be able to process certain things better.”
Iron sharpens iron
Georgia will face off against Oregon on Sept. 3, matched up against a familiar face in the returning Dan Lanning. The Ducks’ new head coach is intimately acquainted with the Bulldogs, having spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator in Athens. Despite that, Mondon asserted that the Bulldogs are more concerned with themselves than their opponent.
“Of course we’re really excited, you know, we all play for the Saturday nights, but I feel like right now, we’re moreso focused on practice, just getting better before that time,” he said.
Lassiter supported his claim, adding that the environment in practice is one that helps to improve every player on the team. Lassiter raved about the pass-catching group in particular, calling them the “best receivers in the country” and stressing their influence on the quality of Georgia’s defensive backs.
“The competition level is at an all-time high,” Lassiter said. “I mean, you know, it’s just like every other position. We compete with each other, we compete with ourselves, we want to make each other better, and you know, ultimately make the team better.”
