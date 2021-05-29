Scholar Athletes are graduating seniors with a grade point average of 3.5 or better who have participated in two or more sports. Requests for the athletes’ names and the sports they play were made to each of the athletic directors.
Allatoona
Colin Albert: Football, Track & Field
Emma Bailey: Flag Football, Softball
Cameron Baldwin: Track & Field, Basketball
Gabriel Bowman: Track & Field, Cross Country
Kole Bratton: Track & Field, Football
Andrew Davis: Soccer, Swim
Jeremiah Ellison: Lacrosse, Football
Lauren Ford: Soccer, Flag Football
Jackson Fountain: Soccer, Football
Madeline Gamblin: Basketball, Soccer
Justin Gilbert: Track & Field, Football
Aydan Grossmann: Tennis, Swim
Sophia Haag: Lacrosse, Swim
Matthew Hess: Track & Field, Football
Lukas McCorkle: Track & Field, Cross Country
Jackson Oliveros: Soccer, Swim
Hunter Paulsen: Baseball, Football
Fisher Paulsen: Baseball, Football
Zoe Porche: Swim, Softball
Danielle Shamoun: Track & Field, Cross Country
Gavin Tatum: Lacrosse, Football
Andrew Taylor: Lacrosse, Football
Isabella Wood: Competition Cheer, Track & Field
Luke Wright: Lacrosse, Swim
Walter Zwettler: Track, Cross Country
Campbell
Andrew Herrmann: Baseball, Swimming
Michael Herrmann: Baseball, Swimming
Jackson James: Swimming, Lacrosse
Sy’Naya Johnson: Cheer, Competition Cheer
Lyric Love: Softball, Cheer
Dylan Mallon: Swimming, Tennis
Rankin Odister: Cross Country, Track
Alexa Pounds: Swimming, Lacrosse
Katie Powers: Volleyball, Golf
Adam Ruehle: Cross Country, Swimming, Track
Brooks Ruehle: Cross Country, Swimming, Track
Cayce Sherer: Volleyball, Swimming
Jayla Taylor: Cheer, Competition Cheer
Nia Symone: Williams Cheer, Competition Cheer
Cornerstone Christian
Anna Capozza: Volleyball, Swim
Tessa Jamieson: Volleyball, Tennis
Avery Paine: Volleyball, Basketball
Austin Redd: Basketball, Soccer
Graham Wannall: Basketball, Soccer
Bailey Dunk: Basketball, Soccer
Matthew Garner: Swim, Tennis
Trey Young: Swim, Tennis
Harrison
Allison Baker: Cross Country, Track & Field
Marcus Bleazard: Football, Track & Field
Brian Boyle: Cross Country, Track & Field
James Boyle: Cross Country, Track & Field
Parker Buchheit: Cross Country, Track & Field
Annalei Canter: Cross Country, Track & Field
Jake Hall: Cross Country, Track & Field
Carson Jones: Cross Country, Track & Field
Logan Jones: Cross Country, Soccer
Michael Kalafut: Football, Swim & Dive, Lacrosse
Gianpaolo Longo: Cross Country, Track & Field
Kyle Lowe: Cross Country, Track & Field
Edward Lynch: Football, Track & Field
Sarah Margate: Cross Country, Track & Field
Macy Mathis: Cheer, Swim & Dive
Marques Owens: Football, Track & Field
Charlotte Pearce: Cheer, Track & Field
Danny Perez: Wrestling, Lacrosse
Evan Peterson: Cross Country, Swim & Dive, Track & Field
Riley Perlakowski: Cross Country, Track & Field
Aiden Rice: Swim & Dive, Soccer
Peyton Robson: Cheer, Track & Field
Sully Shelton: Cross Country, Track & Field
Taylor Shirah: Cheer, Gymnastics
Bryce Stanfield: Football, Track & Field
Bridger Tomberlin: Football, Track & Field
Ben VanRensselaer: Cross Country, Track & Field
Sascha Wiggins: Cheer, Cheer, Track & Field
Hillgrove
Lindsay Bell: Flag Football, Soccer
Devin Bell: Cross Country, Track & Field
Rachel Beno: Cross Country, Track & Field
Robyn Boyo: Flag Football, Track & Field
Divina Checo: Flag Football, Softball
Natalie Clark: Cheer, Track & Field
Katie Connelly: Soccer, Track & Field, Cross Country
Reese Connelly: Cross Country, Track & Field
Elizabeth Ellis: Cross Country, Track & Field
Katie Hassenboehler: Tennis, Softball
Malia Hollins: Flag Football, Basketball
Jacob Quick: Cross Country, Track & Field
Sarai Sanders: Lacrosse, Wrestling
Evan Sassenberger: Cross Country, Track & Field
Victoria Shanahan: Flag Football, Soccer
Grant Suttle: Wrestling, Football
Aiyah Vickers: Flag Football, Softball, Track & Field
Laura Vogt: Cross Country, Track & Field
Morgan Whitfield: Cross Country, Track & Field
Andrew Worthy: Football, Track & Field
Kell
Bo Benincosa: Football, Lacrosse
Jackson Gallagher: Tennis, Golf, Cross Country
Delaney Gilchrist: Cross Country, Lacrosse
Parker Knor: Wrestling, Lacrosse
William Mack: Cross Country, Track
Zeller Moore: Cross Country, Track
Scott Rzasa: Cross Country, Lacrosse
Max Seevers: Football, Baseball
Brianna Waddell: Cross Country, Track
Lauren Whitehurst: Cheer, Lacrosse
Kennesaw Mountain
Ryan Alford: Cross Country, Swimming, Track & Field
Lanie Cantrell: Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading, Diving
Peyton Corey: Softball, Flag Football, Basketball, Slow-Pitch Softball
Dona Ekwalla: Spirit Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading
Nicholas Finkbiner: Football, Baseball
Alexis Fuson: Spirit Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading, Diving
Brinson Griffeth: Swimming, Track & Field
Nicholas Hein: Basketball, Lacrosse
Jordan Hewins: Cross Country, Swimming
Mitch Jaquish: Swimming, Baseball
Riley Kerstine: Cross Country, Lacrosse
Lily Krall: Cross Country, Swimming, Track & Field
Ethan Lindler: Cross Country, Lacrosse
Emma Ramos: Softball, Slow-Pitch Softball
Shanique Reid: Basketball, Slow-Pitch Softball
Riley Vaupel: Cross Country, Swimming, Track Field
McEachern
Michelle Dominguez: Football Cheer, Soccer
Ese Dubre: Football, Wrestling
Jalen Fairbanks: Football, Track & Field
Kristen Farrell: Football, Wrestling, Baseball
Drissten Mejia: Cross Country, Soccer
Allison Murphy: Cross Country, Swim, Track
Shaye Rennie: Football Cheer, Competition Cheer
Nelaya Veiga-Boyd: Flag Football, Soccer
Marietta
Zoe Adams: Softball, Flag Football, Track & Field
Betsy Biddle: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Clay Doyle: Football, Golf
Betsy Gordon: Cross Country, Track & Field
Mary Herman: Flag Football, Track & Field
Savannah Hernandez: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Miller Huffman: Wrestling, Tennis
Annabel Le: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Yasmine Leonard: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Helen Lepp: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Anna Matthews: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Kennedy Morris: Flag Football, Track
Schuyler Parker: Volleyball, Flag Football
Denise Peeples-McDearmont: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Macie Pfeuffer: Cross Country, Track & Field
Hattie Rydinsky: Cross Country, Track & Field
Ella Schnatmeier: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Grace Thompson: Volleyball, Lacrosse
Madison Weaver: Volleyball, Golf
North Cobb
Cameron Backus: Track & Field, Cross Country
Arielle Brown: Cheer, Golf
Malik Butler: Track & Field, Cross Country
Xavier Clark: Lacrosse, Football
Xavier Fabien: Track & Field, Cross Country
Reagan Gallman: Diving, Cheer
Tyler Gorsuch: Basketball, Baseball
Jackson Kutsche: Track & Field, Swim/Dive
Trevor Lovett: Football, Baseball
Cam Tracy: Lacrosse, Football
Kris Washington: Track & Field, Football
Amari White-Neville: Basketball, Track & Field
Pope
Parker Beville: Cross County, Track
Mia Boice: Cross County, Track
Sophia Boice: Cross County, Track
Rachel Dodsworth: Cross County, Track
Emma Frese: Cheer, Lacrosse
Matthew Gilbert: Football, Lacrosse
Adair Hutchinson: Volleyball, Cheer
Jackson Hvizdak: Football, Baseball
Quinn Kerce: Football, Baseball
Zachary Marinko: Basketball, Track
Madeline Maurer: Cheer, Golf
TJ Mordarski: Wrestling, football
Zane Pizzuti: Cross County, Track
Jacob Robinson: Wrestling, Lacrosse
Ian Soddard: Cross County, Track
Kaitlyn Wells: Softball, Swimming
Sadie Woodworth: Volleyball, Cheer
Lassiter
Sammi Aromin: Cross Country, Track & Field
Siedah Buckley: Soccer, Basketball
Kyle Carlson: Football, Baseball
Payton Crowe: Swim, Track & Field
Mouhamad Eid: Football, Lacrosse
Samantha Flores: Football Cheer, Competition Cheer
Katie Floyd: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer, Lacrosse Manager
Bradley Frye: Basketball, Baseball
Samantha Fulton: Cross Country, Track & Field
Hannah Gomez: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Grachen Matthew: Football, Basketball
Tyler Hallum: Football, Track & Field
Alli Hoying: Cross Country, Track & Field
Brandon Lamb: Cross Country, Swim, Track & Field
Cameron Lorenz: Football, Track & Field
Jenna Muetterties: Volleyball, Track & Field
Navya Pillai: Cross Country, Track & Field
Adam Shamsy: Cross Country, Track & Field
Laura Tauchert: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Malia Trask: Cross Country, Track & Field
Catherine Wallis: Cross Country, Track & Field
Pebblebrook
Jessica James: Cross Country, Track & Field
Walker
Ffion Button: Cross Country, Soccer
Hannah Charles: Volleyball, Soccer
Charlie Condon: Football, Baseball
Thomas Cunningham: Football, Soccer
Megan Duckworth: Cross Country, Tennis
PJ Esterly: Football, Soccer
LisAnne Francois: Basketball, Soccer
Mattie Garrett: Volleyball, Basketball
Tate Harrison: Football, Basketball, Soccer
Merrill Hart: Cross Country, Tennis
Sophie Hill: Basketball, Soccer
Mackenzie Lang: Cross Country, Soccer
Sarah Laufer: Volleyball, Lacrosse
Joss Melnick: Football, Soccer
Alex Puffe: Basketball, Tennis
Thomas Stovall: Football, Golf
Amelia Wetherington: Volleyball, Soccer
Walton
Tomisin Adenupe: Basketball, Track & Field
Sarah Burwell: Cross Country, Track & Field
Conor Cummins: Football, Soccer
Jacki Hecklinski: Softball, Basketball
Sarah Lang: Basketball, Soccer
Nick Makuch: Football, Wrestling
Riley Michaud: Cross Country, Track & Field
Ellie Phenix: Cross Country, Track & Field
Elizabeth Sheldon: Cross Country, Track & Field
Evan Sommer: Cross Country, Wrestling
Harrison Waddell: Cross Country, Track & Field
Hannah Walker: Cross Country, Track & Field
Emma White: Basketball, Track & Field
Zelda Williams: Cross Country, Track & Field
Eric Zeiher: Football, Lacrosse
Whitefield Academy
Haley Burgess: Football Cheer, Track & Field
Avery Fassnacht: Swimming and Diving, Soccer, Track & Field
Siri Gulledge: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer
Corrie Lemasters: Basketball, Tennis
Elizabeth Lyster: Football Cheer, Soccer
Annalee Neese: Football Cheer, Track & Field
Karalese Wehner: Cross Country, Swim
Spencer Wingate: Basketball, Track & Field
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.