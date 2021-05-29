Scholar Athletes are graduating seniors with a grade point average of 3.5 or better who have participated in two or more sports. Requests for the athletes’ names and the sports they play were made to each of the athletic directors.

Allatoona

Colin Albert: Football, Track & Field

Emma Bailey: Flag Football, Softball

Cameron Baldwin: Track & Field, Basketball

Gabriel Bowman: Track & Field, Cross Country

Kole Bratton: Track & Field, Football

Andrew Davis: Soccer, Swim

Jeremiah Ellison: Lacrosse, Football

Lauren Ford: Soccer, Flag Football

Jackson Fountain: Soccer, Football

Madeline Gamblin: Basketball, Soccer

Justin Gilbert: Track & Field, Football

Aydan Grossmann: Tennis, Swim

Sophia Haag: Lacrosse, Swim

Matthew Hess: Track & Field, Football

Lukas McCorkle: Track & Field, Cross Country

Jackson Oliveros: Soccer, Swim

Hunter Paulsen: Baseball, Football

Fisher Paulsen: Baseball, Football

Zoe Porche: Swim, Softball

Danielle Shamoun: Track & Field, Cross Country

Gavin Tatum: Lacrosse, Football

Andrew Taylor: Lacrosse, Football

Isabella Wood: Competition Cheer, Track & Field

Luke Wright: Lacrosse, Swim

Walter Zwettler: Track, Cross Country

Campbell

Andrew Herrmann: Baseball, Swimming

Michael Herrmann: Baseball, Swimming

Jackson James: Swimming, Lacrosse

Sy’Naya Johnson: Cheer, Competition Cheer

Lyric Love: Softball, Cheer

Dylan Mallon: Swimming, Tennis

Rankin Odister: Cross Country, Track

Alexa Pounds: Swimming, Lacrosse

Katie Powers: Volleyball, Golf

Adam Ruehle: Cross Country, Swimming, Track

Brooks Ruehle: Cross Country, Swimming, Track

Cayce Sherer: Volleyball, Swimming

Jayla Taylor: Cheer, Competition Cheer

Nia Symone: Williams Cheer, Competition Cheer

Cornerstone Christian

Anna Capozza: Volleyball, Swim

Tessa Jamieson: Volleyball, Tennis

Avery Paine: Volleyball, Basketball

Austin Redd: Basketball, Soccer

Graham Wannall: Basketball, Soccer

Bailey Dunk: Basketball, Soccer

Matthew Garner: Swim, Tennis

Trey Young: Swim, Tennis

Harrison

Allison Baker: Cross Country, Track & Field

Marcus Bleazard: Football, Track & Field

Brian Boyle: Cross Country, Track & Field

James Boyle: Cross Country, Track & Field

Parker Buchheit: Cross Country, Track & Field

Annalei Canter: Cross Country, Track & Field

Jake Hall: Cross Country, Track & Field

Carson Jones: Cross Country, Track & Field

Logan Jones: Cross Country, Soccer

Michael Kalafut: Football, Swim & Dive, Lacrosse

Gianpaolo Longo: Cross Country, Track & Field

Kyle Lowe: Cross Country, Track & Field

Edward Lynch: Football, Track & Field

Sarah Margate: Cross Country, Track & Field

Macy Mathis: Cheer, Swim & Dive

Marques Owens: Football, Track & Field

Charlotte Pearce: Cheer, Track & Field

Danny Perez: Wrestling, Lacrosse

Evan Peterson: Cross Country, Swim & Dive, Track & Field

Riley Perlakowski: Cross Country, Track & Field

Aiden Rice: Swim & Dive, Soccer

Peyton Robson: Cheer, Track & Field

Sully Shelton: Cross Country, Track & Field

Taylor Shirah: Cheer, Gymnastics

Bryce Stanfield: Football, Track & Field

Bridger Tomberlin: Football, Track & Field

Ben VanRensselaer: Cross Country, Track & Field

Sascha Wiggins: Cheer, Cheer, Track & Field

Hillgrove

Lindsay Bell: Flag Football, Soccer

Devin Bell: Cross Country, Track & Field

Rachel Beno: Cross Country, Track & Field

Robyn Boyo: Flag Football, Track & Field

Divina Checo: Flag Football, Softball

Natalie Clark: Cheer, Track & Field

Katie Connelly: Soccer, Track & Field, Cross Country

Reese Connelly: Cross Country, Track & Field

Elizabeth Ellis: Cross Country, Track & Field

Katie Hassenboehler: Tennis, Softball

Malia Hollins: Flag Football, Basketball

Jacob Quick: Cross Country, Track & Field

Sarai Sanders: Lacrosse, Wrestling

Evan Sassenberger: Cross Country, Track & Field

Victoria Shanahan: Flag Football, Soccer

Grant Suttle: Wrestling, Football

Aiyah Vickers: Flag Football, Softball, Track & Field

Laura Vogt: Cross Country, Track & Field

Morgan Whitfield: Cross Country, Track & Field

Andrew Worthy: Football, Track & Field

Kell

Bo Benincosa: Football, Lacrosse

Jackson Gallagher: Tennis, Golf, Cross Country

Delaney Gilchrist: Cross Country, Lacrosse

Parker Knor: Wrestling, Lacrosse

William Mack: Cross Country, Track

Zeller Moore: Cross Country, Track

Scott Rzasa: Cross Country, Lacrosse

Max Seevers: Football, Baseball

Brianna Waddell: Cross Country, Track

Lauren Whitehurst: Cheer, Lacrosse

Kennesaw Mountain

Ryan Alford: Cross Country, Swimming, Track & Field

Lanie Cantrell: Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading, Diving

Peyton Corey: Softball, Flag Football, Basketball, Slow-Pitch Softball

Dona Ekwalla: Spirit Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading

Nicholas Finkbiner: Football, Baseball

Alexis Fuson: Spirit Cheerleading, Competition Cheerleading, Diving

Brinson Griffeth: Swimming, Track & Field

Nicholas Hein: Basketball, Lacrosse

Jordan Hewins: Cross Country, Swimming

Mitch Jaquish: Swimming, Baseball

Riley Kerstine: Cross Country, Lacrosse

Lily Krall: Cross Country, Swimming, Track & Field

Ethan Lindler: Cross Country, Lacrosse

Emma Ramos: Softball, Slow-Pitch Softball

Shanique Reid: Basketball, Slow-Pitch Softball

Riley Vaupel: Cross Country, Swimming, Track Field

McEachern

Michelle Dominguez: Football Cheer, Soccer

Ese Dubre: Football, Wrestling

Jalen Fairbanks: Football, Track & Field

Kristen Farrell: Football, Wrestling, Baseball

Drissten Mejia: Cross Country, Soccer

Allison Murphy: Cross Country, Swim, Track

Shaye Rennie: Football Cheer, Competition Cheer

Nelaya Veiga-Boyd: Flag Football, Soccer

Marietta

Zoe Adams: Softball, Flag Football, Track & Field

Betsy Biddle: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Clay Doyle: Football, Golf

Betsy Gordon: Cross Country, Track & Field

Mary Herman: Flag Football, Track & Field

Savannah Hernandez: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Miller Huffman: Wrestling, Tennis

Annabel Le: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Yasmine Leonard: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Helen Lepp: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Anna Matthews: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Kennedy Morris: Flag Football, Track

Schuyler Parker: Volleyball, Flag Football

Denise Peeples-McDearmont: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Macie Pfeuffer: Cross Country, Track & Field

Hattie Rydinsky: Cross Country, Track & Field

Ella Schnatmeier: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Grace Thompson: Volleyball, Lacrosse

Madison Weaver: Volleyball, Golf

North Cobb

Cameron Backus: Track & Field, Cross Country

Arielle Brown: Cheer, Golf

Malik Butler: Track & Field, Cross Country

Xavier Clark: Lacrosse, Football

Xavier Fabien: Track & Field, Cross Country

Reagan Gallman: Diving, Cheer

Tyler Gorsuch: Basketball, Baseball

Jackson Kutsche: Track & Field, Swim/Dive

Trevor Lovett: Football, Baseball

Cam Tracy: Lacrosse, Football

Kris Washington: Track & Field, Football

Amari White-Neville: Basketball, Track & Field

Pope

Parker Beville: Cross County, Track

Mia Boice: Cross County, Track

Sophia Boice: Cross County, Track

Rachel Dodsworth: Cross County, Track

Emma Frese: Cheer, Lacrosse

Matthew Gilbert: Football, Lacrosse

Adair Hutchinson: Volleyball, Cheer

Jackson Hvizdak: Football, Baseball

Quinn Kerce: Football, Baseball

Zachary Marinko: Basketball, Track

Madeline Maurer: Cheer, Golf

TJ Mordarski: Wrestling, football

Zane Pizzuti: Cross County, Track

Jacob Robinson: Wrestling, Lacrosse

Ian Soddard: Cross County, Track

Kaitlyn Wells: Softball, Swimming

Sadie Woodworth: Volleyball, Cheer

Lassiter

Sammi Aromin: Cross Country, Track & Field

Siedah Buckley: Soccer, Basketball

Kyle Carlson: Football, Baseball

Payton Crowe: Swim, Track & Field

Mouhamad Eid: Football, Lacrosse

Samantha Flores: Football Cheer, Competition Cheer

Katie Floyd: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer, Lacrosse Manager

Bradley Frye: Basketball, Baseball

Samantha Fulton: Cross Country, Track & Field

Hannah Gomez: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Grachen Matthew: Football, Basketball

Tyler Hallum: Football, Track & Field

Alli Hoying: Cross Country, Track & Field

Brandon Lamb: Cross Country, Swim, Track & Field

Cameron Lorenz: Football, Track & Field

Jenna Muetterties: Volleyball, Track & Field

Navya Pillai: Cross Country, Track & Field

Adam Shamsy: Cross Country, Track & Field

Laura Tauchert: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Malia Trask: Cross Country, Track & Field

Catherine Wallis: Cross Country, Track & Field

Pebblebrook

Jessica James: Cross Country, Track & Field

Walker

Ffion Button: Cross Country, Soccer

Hannah Charles: Volleyball, Soccer

Charlie Condon: Football, Baseball

Thomas Cunningham: Football, Soccer

Megan Duckworth: Cross Country, Tennis

PJ Esterly: Football, Soccer

LisAnne Francois: Basketball, Soccer

Mattie Garrett: Volleyball, Basketball

Tate Harrison: Football, Basketball, Soccer

Merrill Hart: Cross Country, Tennis

Sophie Hill: Basketball, Soccer

Mackenzie Lang: Cross Country, Soccer

Sarah Laufer: Volleyball, Lacrosse

Joss Melnick: Football, Soccer

Alex Puffe: Basketball, Tennis

Thomas Stovall: Football, Golf

Amelia Wetherington: Volleyball, Soccer

Walton

Tomisin Adenupe: Basketball, Track & Field

Sarah Burwell: Cross Country, Track & Field

Conor Cummins: Football, Soccer

Jacki Hecklinski: Softball, Basketball

Sarah Lang: Basketball, Soccer

Nick Makuch: Football, Wrestling

Riley Michaud: Cross Country, Track & Field

Ellie Phenix: Cross Country, Track & Field

Elizabeth Sheldon: Cross Country, Track & Field

Evan Sommer: Cross Country, Wrestling

Harrison Waddell: Cross Country, Track & Field

Hannah Walker: Cross Country, Track & Field

Emma White: Basketball, Track & Field

Zelda Williams: Cross Country, Track & Field

Eric Zeiher: Football, Lacrosse

Whitefield Academy

Haley Burgess: Football Cheer, Track & Field

Avery Fassnacht: Swimming and Diving, Soccer, Track & Field

Siri Gulledge: Football Cheer, Basketball Cheer

Corrie Lemasters: Basketball, Tennis

Elizabeth Lyster: Football Cheer, Soccer

Annalee Neese: Football Cheer, Track & Field

Karalese Wehner: Cross Country, Swim

Spencer Wingate: Basketball, Track & Field

