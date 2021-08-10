Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Coach: Brad Strickland, second year
Last year: 11-15-1 overall, 8-6 in Region 6AAAAAA, first round in Class AAAAAA state tournament
Key players: P/OF Payton O’Connor (Sr.), 1B/OF Murphi Kee (Sr.), C/IF Sam Beck (Jr.), 3B/SS Haley Coyle (Jr.), 2B/OF Ansley Ingle (Jr.), C/OF Kiki Daniels (So.) 3B/SS Maci Strickland (So.)
Outlook: The Lady Buccaneers have senior leadership and experience.
Campbell Lady Spartans
Coach: Josh Kimball, eighth year
Last year: 6-19 overall, fourth in Region 2AAAAAAA, first round in Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Key players: C Daija Gresham (Sr.), CF Abbie Gould (Sr.), 2B Mackenzie Nicholson (Sr.), SS Payton Nicholson (Jr.), P Kaya Klein (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Spartans return to the field this year with a roster full of depth and grit.
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Coach: Matthew Jones, 10th year
Last year: 29-6, 15-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA, finished third in state tournament
Key players: SS Saylor McNearney (Sr.), 3B Bayleigh Rouse (Jr.), OF Alena Ball (Sr.), P Libby McAbee (Jr.), P Mackenzie Kirby (Sr.), P Hannah Turner (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lady Hoyas are returning all of their pitchers from last year and will return several key bats. They will have strength defensively up the middle and they have a roster that is willing to work.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Coach: Laura Voyles, 10th year
Last year: 18-15-1 overall, 7-8 in Region 3AAAAAAA, second round in Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Key players: SS Morgan McQuagge (Sr.), CFJasmine Blackburn (Sr.), 1B Addison Black (Jr.), 3B Reina Checo (Jr.), 2B Lexie Volckman (Jr.)
Outlook: The Lady Hawks are returning all positions this year, with the exceptions of catcher and pitcher. The team has their largest group of freshmen, with 14.
Kell Lady Longhorns
Coach: Kevin Foster, fourth year
Last year: 6-14 overall, 3-10 in Region 6AAAAAA
Key players: SS/OF Brooke Kell (Sr.), INF Brooke Smith (Jr.), P/OF Brooke Beam (Fr.), INF/OF Julia Morici (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Longhorns have strong youth that they are bringing to the field this year that will help them for many years. The team should have well-rounded pitching, offense and defense.
Kennesaw Mountain Lady Mustangs
Coach: Lisa Chapman, 22nd year
Last year: 17-8 overall, 10-2 in Region 6AAAAAA, first round in class Class AAAAAA state tournament
Key players: P MaKayla Stephens (Jr.), INF Hanna Glass (Jr.), OF Jaden Griffin (Jr.), OF Ali McGinnis (Jr.), INF Sam Guercia (Jr.), INF Autumn Criswell (Jr.)
Outlook: The Lady Mustangs have a strong junior class that have a great amount of experience and leadership.
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Coach: Alishia Sexton, first year
Last year: 10-16-1 overall, 5-10 in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: UTIL McKaela Walker (Jr.), UTIL Toni Sims (So.), C Gabbie Rodriguez (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Blue Devils return a talented roster this year, including six starters that could play anywhere they are needed.
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Greg Giles, second year
Last year: 27-4 record, 11-1 in 3A and won 3A, won A-Private championship
Key players: 1B Sara Hambrick (Sr.), INF Charlotte Smith (Sr.), P/INF Malayna Tamborra (Jr.), OF Mallory Westbrook (Jr.), INF Alaina Gatch (Jr.), Inf. Marion Collins (So.), C/INF Shayna Suttles (Fr.): P/INF Katie Cunane (Fr.)
Outlook: Pitching, hitting, hard work and unity are all strengths.
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Coach: Mike Turchan, second year
Last year: 12-18 overall, 6-9 in Region 3AAAAAAA, first round in Class AAAAAAA state tournament
Key players: INF Bailey Brumley (Sr.), 1B Mackenzie Mathews (Jr.), C/OF Lauren Byrd (So.), P Samantha Mathews (So.), Util Aubrey King (So.), 3B Soleil Smith (So.)
Outlook: This year, the Lady Warriors look to grow together as a unit.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Cortney Stewart, second year
Last year: 8-10 overall, 4-8 in Region 7A Private, second round in Class A Private state tournament
Key players: P Madison Taylor (Sr.), P Nicole Guth (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lady Eagles strength is team camaraderie. They are a young team with a lot of eager players willing to learn.
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Coach: Elizabeth Viland, first year
Last year: 28-8 overall, 11-1 Region 6AAAAAA region champs, AAAAAA runner up
Key players: INF Katie Ward (Sr.), INF Peyton McCormack (Sr.), OF Kate East (Sr.), OF Kayla Keller (Sr.), P/Util Cara Levy (Sr.), OF Jadyn Laneaux (Jr.), C/IF Emily Ricci (Jr.), C/IF
C Natalie Klingler (Jr.), P Kendall Frost (So.), Util. Kailey Martin (So.)
Outlook: Strong pitching and catching, core returners in the infield and outfield. Dynamic offense that will look to score runs in a variety of ways.
Walton Lady Raiders
Coach: John Evans, sixth year
Last year: 10-14 overall, 2-13 in Region 3AAAAAAA
Key players: SS/2B Ava Gurule (Sr.), P/1B Kate Holland (So.), P/1B Casey Ehlen (Jr.), 3B Kensi Ody (So.)
Outlook: The Lady Raiders have a large group of returning players that have a great amount of experience. The team is also getting a facility on campus which makes for an exciting year.
Walker Lady Wolverines
Coach: Susan Bargo, fifth year
Last year: n/a
Key players: INF Olivia Hall (Sr.), INF/C Mia Krstulja (Jr.), INF Jasmine Jokhai (Jr.), P Allison Riley (Jr.) INF/P/C Rylan DeHart (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Wolverines have a strong group of core players that are ready to step up this season as they are fielding a varsity team for the first time in two years. They have a cohesive roster that will find success working together, and the players are willing to make individual sacrifices to reach team goals.
Wheeler Lady Wildcats
Coach: Mark Collins, second year
Key players: 2B Jordan Hartzell (Sr.), CF Jordanae Lewis (Sr.), Util Madeline Massey (So.), P Emily Jansen (Fr.), SS Kayla Hutchinson (Fr.)
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats have a talented group of freshmen joining their team this year, and their roster will have much more depth than in previous years.
Multiple requests were made to all coaches for capsule information
