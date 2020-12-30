Listed are the 20 stories that were most read on mdjonline.com over the course of 2020.
1. Coronavirus confirmed in Cobb County
Mar 7, 2020
Cobb County’s first case of coronavirus has been confirmed by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Cobb resident with the disease is isolated at home, having “recently returned from Italy,” the state announced in a news release Saturday morning.
2. Marietta nursing home reports large majority of residents have tested positive for COVID-19
May 16, 2020
A large majority of residents at a Marietta nursing home have become infected with the new coronavirus per the latest report on long-term care facilities from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
3. Cobb coronavirus patient dies at Marietta hospital
Mar 12, 2020
A 67-year-old man who was hospitalized is Georgia's first death from coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The man tested positive for the virus March 7 and was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone, according to the governor.
4. Cobb County to declare state of emergency Tuesday
Mar 24, 2020
Asserting that measures to date have done little to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Cobb County, Chairman Mike Boyce said he intends to declare a state of emergency Tuesday.
5. Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
Mar 29, 2020
ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has declared Georgia a major disaster area due to the impacts of coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday.
6. Hundreds of pounds of meth seized from Marietta home
Oct 15, 2020
Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found more than 220 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
7. Potential coronavirus cases in Georgia under investigation
Jan 27, 2020
Potential cases of coronavirus in Georgia are being investigated by the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
8. Cobb Schools introduce plan for phased return to face-to-face learning
Aug 4, 2020
The Cobb County School District on Tuesday introduced a phased model to reopen schools for face-to-face instruction.
9. Cobb County declares state of emergency
Mar 24, 2020
“We’ve done our best to try and have informal enforcement of these social distancing (measures),” Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said at a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. “And as we saw this weekend, it’s simply not working ... everybody went out to the parks.”
10. Cobb Schools reports COVID-19 cases at nine elementary schools; Marietta with no active student cases
Oct 9, 2020
Cobb County School District reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 among staff and students Friday, bringing the district’s cumulative total from 287 last week to 324.
11. City of Marietta declares emergency
Mar 24, 2020
The city of Marietta has declared an “emergency situation,” which includes a ban on dining in restaurants and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
12. Man charged with murder in Marietta restaurant shooting
Dec 7, 2020
A Duluth man is charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot in a Marietta restaurant Sunday, police say. Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 911 callers reported that a shot was fired inside El Ranchero at 562 Cobb Parkway South, according to Marietta police.
13. Cobb to consider tightening declaration of emergency Wednesday
Mar 31, 2020
Cobb County’s governing board will meet Wednesday afternoon to consider amending a declaration of emergency signed last week by Chairman Mike Boyce.
14. Cobb residents charged in $30 million fraud scheme
Mar 13, 2020
Federal agents have arrested and charged six Cobb County residents accused of being involved in a large-scale fraud and money laundering operation.
15. Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency; number of cases in Cobb at 15
Mar 14, 2020
Following the largest single-day increase in the number of people in Georgia with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a public health state of emergency Saturday morning to address the crisis.
16. 2020 Cobb County Election Results
Nov 3, 2020
Live stream of election results.
17. Atlanta woman shot and killed in Smyrna early Wednesday
Nov 18, 2020
A woman was shot and killed in Smyrna just after midnight Wednesday, according to city police.
18. Cobb coronavirus count reaches 37, Georgia count at 287, state death count at 10
Mar 19, 2020
The state reports there are now 37 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cobb County, up from the 28 announced yesterday.
19. Hair salons, barbershops respond to Gov. Kemp's reopening starting Friday
Apr 22, 2020
Many hairdressers and barbers in Cobb County jumped to tell their customers they would be opening Friday shortly after Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that they could, though some businesses and individuals are holding off until the state’s shelter-in-place order expires April 30 or an even later date.
20. Protesters target Civil War shop in downtown Kennesaw
June 5, 2020
Calling him an outdated relic who needs to close his Civil War shop and “go away,” nearly 100 demonstrators gathered downtown Friday to protest Dent Myers’ “attitudes” they say make minority residents feel unwelcome.
