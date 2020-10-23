Nov. 4 is the deadline to enter the 16th annual Fun in the Park Photo Contest.
Participants can enter up to 10 of their best shots of fun, memories of sports activities, the beauty of nature and wildlife in Cobb County parks and facilities.
Rules and entry form are available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/programs/fun-park-photo-contest.
